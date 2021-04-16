In Shahenshah and Shah’s Cricket Sultanate, Ahmedabad is the only place that really counts

On December 10, 2020, Cricket’s press release in India announced the travel route from England to India, with a total of 12 matches. Seven were to be held at the newly built Sardar Patel Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. On March 7, Indian Premier League games said it would host the world’s largest cricket stadium, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, eight league matches, three playoffs and the final. That’s 12 matches in total, more than any other venue in case anyone had any doubts about the location of Indian cricket’s new headquarters.

Given that India will host the 2023 ICC World Cup, where else can the finals be held than Ahmedabad? Maybe even the semi-finals. That’s not a spiteful dig, but an informed punt.

That power in Indian cricket today rests with the BCCI secretary, Jay Shah, the son of Home Secretary Amit Shah, is not a new phenomenon. Both Jagmohan Dalmiya and N. Srinivasan hold that post on their way to their colorful presidency.

But never before in the BCCI past has the expression of that power become both political and parochial. Parochial in how the biggest matches on the Indian cricket calendar are brought together in one location in Ahmedabad. In the past, the lollipops were evenly distributed, with the largest child having the largest. Today, that kid owns the whole box. The act of power becomes political because Indian cricket is marinated in the ideology of the ruling regime, in this case the Bharatiya Janata party.

In the past, when engaged in cricket, politicians left their ideologies at the door in clubby, cross-party agreement. The presence of politicians in the BCCI is a decades-old phenomenon, the long list of which spans a series of dispensations: NKP Salve, Madhavrao Scindia, Manohar Joshi, Sharad Pawar, Arun Jaitley, even Anurag Thakur. Before their rise to the national office, both Modi and Amit Shah were president of the Gujarat Cricket Association. The politicians worked with businessmen, lawyers and numerous cricket managers and stayed away from the everyday cricket world.

They were in it for various reasons. Because the public platform of crickets magnifies their identity beyond the political stage. Because they loved the power of the office and wanted to own another fief. Because as kids they might even love the game. Any of those, some or all.

For administrators of cricket players, the presence of politicians in the mix became movers, shakers and red tape. The politicians in the Council represented the interests of the Council; as a united front to ignore the sports development code, which sought greater transparency and accountability in sports administration. Or buy land at subsidized prices to build infrastructure. Or skip shoddy diplomatic tripwires and host three World Cups in South Asia.

But the presence of politicians did not imply that their political ideologies were conveyed or transmitted through Indian cricket. The divergent party lines played a greater cricket role as protectors of the BCCI’s rich, isolated turf. The turf may have always been ready for a takeover, but with Indian cricket owning the game’s riches and the public mindspace, the time is now right.

Cricket is just one of many engines in the BJP’s dream of cultural expansion. Everyone on BCCI’s payroll players, former and current, civil servants, broadcasters appears to have fallen to the party line and driven under the umbrella of ominous nationalism.

It should be noted today that the post of president in the JSA is vacant; the highest-ranking official is Vice President Dhanraj Nathwani. Being the JSA president means standing in the boots worn by Modi and Amit Shah, an act so subversive that it cannot be considered. The new head of BCCI’s anti-corruption unit is a former Gujarat DCP, Shabir HS Khandwawala, appointed without proper application process or interviews. He is 70, beyond the maximum age limit for BCCI office holders stated in the new but clearly malleable BCCI constitution.

Indian cricket today plays second fiddle to the political ideology in power as none of its believers will speak for it. The messy exchange between Wasim Jaffer, the most prolific batsman in Indian domestic cricket, and the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand was ignored by top BCCI officials: Jaffer’s former teammate and president, Sourav Ganguly, the secretary, Jay Shah, and the treasurer, Arun Dhumal (Anurag Thakur’s brother). In the past, the BCCI presidents, regardless of political affiliation, have approached rogue state officials to demonstrate their control.

To mothball the Lodha reforms, the BCCI’s party caves first scrapped their professional management. What they have now is the iron fist of the ruling regimes. Jay Shah, a semi-conductor of his father’s authority, has become the frontline commander of the Indian crickets over the player president Ganguly. Checkmate.

The President of India traveled to Ahmedabad inaugurating a stadium named after its constitutional subordinate, the incumbent prime minister. The seats in the bottom tier that are most visible on television are colored orange, the party color of the BJP. During its day-night Test debut, the orange wall made sighting the pink ball in natural light difficult for fielders, but who cares.

It should be mentioned here that the only stadium in the world larger than the Narendra Modi Stadium is the Rungrado 1st of May Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea. It’s enough to kill the irony with a creepy attack.

