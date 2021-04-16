Sports
Football practice report: April 15
Format: Full pads
With the notable exception of the quarterback, many of the staff dealing with Oregon fouls this spring are well known. The offensive line returned intact, and on the skill positions, such as veterans CJ Verdell Johnny Johnson III and Jaylon Redd all chose to return as well.
It’s a different story of defense for the ducks. Not only is there a new coordinator, The DeRuyter team, but a number of key players from the 2020 season are now training for the NFL draft, including cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, grab your nose Jordon Scott and defensive lineman Austin Faoliu
The Changing of the Guard is arguably most dramatic at the center of the defensive front. Scott and Faoliu both contributed to the Ducks for four years. In their absence Popo Aumavae is a veteran presence, but it’s also the time to shine for 2019 recruits, including Brandon Dorlus Kristian Williams and Keyon Ware-Hudson Below
“It feels good to be part of the equation and to count on it,” said Dorlus on Thursday. “It’s a big responsibility, but I just can’t wait for the season to start.”
Dorlus said his goals for this season are to become more consistent against the run and more disruptive in the pass rush. He also wants to be an effective leader for younger defensive linemen Jayson Jones and Keanu Williams
Dorlus is a year ahead of his recruiting classmates Ware-Hudson, Williams and Sua’ava Poti, because he played like a real freshman while they redshirted in 2019. But this fall, they’ll all be in the mix to replace the production of late veterans Scott and Faoliu.
On Saturday, the Ducks hit the middle of this year’s spring training. They will mark it with a scrimmage at Autzen Stadium, a chance for Dorlus and the D-Line to cut it loose against Oregon’s attack line.
“We can go out and hit a little bit, see what the young boys have,” said Dorlus. “I can’t wait to go out and compete, show what I’ve got.”
Dorlus and his classmates are looking to play a bigger role in the absence of retired seniors this year, just as the Oregon attack line did a year ago after graduating Jake Hanson Calvin Throckmorton and others. Dorlus said the offensive linemen who took over the position in 2020 are also showing progress this spring.
“They bring it, they are better,” said Dorlus. ‘They work with us, and we give them work. Iron makes iron sharper every day. ‘
Practice highlights: Practice Thursday ended with a 2 minute practice, and as is often the case at the beginning of a match, the defense had the advantage. Anthony Brown the No. 1 offense in the red zone passed with passes to Devon Williams Mycah Pittman and Spencer Webb, but time passed before they could score. The No. 2 defense forced a fumble and recovered to win their scenario and safety Daymon David “Scoop” for everyone in the program intercepted a pass to get the No. 3 defense off the field (above
The defense was really disruptive in an 11 vs 11 period with many passing situations in the game and the action. Expecting a screen passage, Ware-Hudson raised a hand and plucked a pass from the air before rumbling in the other direction. Verone McKinley III and Adrian Jackson also gave passes on the line, and Jones and Ware-Hudson had tackles for loss Ware-Hudson made his with help from penetration by linebacker Nate Heaukulani Terrance Ferguson made a security payment for his attempt to take him high, aggressively pushing the defense aside. Jones and Bradyn Swinson had really impressive reps in 1-on-1 pass rush exercises, just like Kingsley Suamataia and Jackson Powers-Johnson for the offense.
Other remarks: Cristobal said Saturday’s practice will begin as a traditional exercise before ending with a scrimmage. “You can just cut the day in half, where the first half will be tough on technique, fundamentals, situations, and the second half will be a live ball.” Steven Jones continues to tackle mainly on the right, but worked a series on the left on Thursday. Thursday’s workout was very lively, with guys joking at each other here and there. Offensive line coach Alex Mirabal kept his group focused and repeatedly reminded them, “All that matters is what you do next.”
