Harrisburg native tabbed to lead Lycoming hockey | News, sports, jobs





Born in Harrisburg and longtime associated with Central Pennsylvania, Allyson Kenyon has been selected to become the head coach of the Lycoming College hockey team as it begins the process of a team’s recovery for the first time since 1992. Officially announced on December 17, 2020 by President Kent Trachte, Lycoming plans to restore the hockey program in the fall of 2022 as a varsity sport and member of the MAC Freedom. Kenyon will lead the program through an exploratory year in 2021-22, where she will convene practices for those on campus interested in joining the team, and will recruit and collect supplies, uniforms and other supplies for a successful debut in 2022. “We are very excited to get Lycoming hockey back on the map,” Lycoming Director of Athletics Mike Clark said. “Attracting such a qualified and impressive pool of candidates speaks volumes about how strongly people think about the talent pool that exists in the Mid-Atlantic region for hockey and shows how Lycoming’s reputation as one of the best Liberal Arts colleges in the country is positioning. it good for success when it starts competing in the MAC Freedom. “Allyson stood out for many reasons,” Clark continued. “She has led several highly competitive hockey teams and won a conference title in one of the toughest competitions in Division III. She has a great knowledge of the game and loves to be a coach. A lot of people told us throughout the process that she is a lifelong learner who likes to talk to other coaches and learn more about the game, and she also loves teaching it. She has a proven ability to recruit well-rounded student athletes who are passionate about hockey, but also become important components of the campus. All those components made us feel like she was the right choice to bring back Lycoming hockey. “ Kenyon has been head coach of the Bridgewater College hockey team for the past 18 seasons, racking up more than 150 victories and winning an Old Dominion Athletic Conference title in 2015. “I am thrilled to be part of the recovery of the hockey program at Lycoming College and I would like to thank President Trachte, Athletic Director Mike Clark and the rest of the search committee for making me feel so at home while recruiting method, “ Kenyon said. “Opportunities to develop a program from scratch only come once in your life. I am very excited to take on this new challenge, and I look forward to building the team, recruiting the first class of Warrior hockey athletes and ultimately developing a program in which student athletes will thrive both on the field and in the classroom . “ Kenyon led Bridgewater to a .500 or better finish in nine consecutive campaigns from 2008-16, and led the team to 12 or more wins in three consecutive seasons from 2013-15. The 2015 Eagles won the program’s first ODAC Championship, taking their first NCAA Championship victory, with a 2-1 win over the 17th-ranked Catholic. During that run, Kenyon earned two VaSID Coach of the Year awards and led the team to two appearances in the ODAC Championship Finals. In total, Kenyon coached 19 first-team all-conference selections, 17 second-team all-conference picks, 41 third-team / honorable mention winners, four all-region selections, one conference player of the year, one All-American and one NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship Winner during her career at Bridgewater. Kenyon was also Bridgewater’s deputy Title IX coordinator, handling equality issues within the department and assisting the college’s Title IX coordinator in responding to reports of sexual misconduct. Today’s latest news and more delivered to your inbox







