Local roads, dog park among the big items in the proposed Westland budget
The Westland board hopes to bring a few “firsts” to the city in the coming year.
Mayor Bill Wild recently presented the city council with a budget proposal for the 2021-2022 financial year. If approved, the budget allows the city to fund a full-electric police car, a full-time diversity director, a dog park, and pickleball jobs, among other things.
Parks improvements
Westland already has a dog park in Hawthorne Ridge Park on Hines Drive, which is managed by Wayne County. But, Wild said, there is a growing demand for a different dog park.
Land that used to house the city’s construction department at 37137 Marquette Street offers enough space for a dog park, according to the mayor. of the city in the future.
I think we have enough space there where we can create a park for big dogs and a park for small dogs, “Wild said of the Marquette site.
The administration is also looking to build the city’s first pickleball courts. Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis. It can be played with up to four people.
We have tennis courts in a Corrado Park that have been underused for a long time, “said Wild.” We had actually tried to take them down and put some inline skating in there, but it wasn’t very successful. But I think we would be able to create four pickleball courts in the tennis court structure out there.
Government, law enforcement is changing
Follow the city explanation of racism as a health crisis and the establishment of a committee for diversity, equality and inclusion, the city is looking for a full-time DEI director to join its payroll.
This would give us a full-time employee working on that, ”said Wild.
The 2021-22 budget also provides funding for one fully electric Ford F-150, which is expected to be available to the police next year. Wild said the city would likely purchase the vehicle from North Brothers Ford on Ford Road.
AAW Infrastructure Partners, a nonprofit advocating electric transportation, will reimburse the city for the additional cost of an electric vehicle. Westland would therefore pay what a petrol car costs.
“Over the next two years, this thing will be up and running, and it would keep up with what it would have cost for gas instead of electric,” said Wild. “The savings we generate can go to promoting things like sharing rides or buying charging stations.
The city council recently approved the purchase of car charging stations, and residents are likely to see that more often as the auto industry changes.
Westland’s vehicle is said to be used by the police who spend their day out in the community.
It would be set up as a patrol vehicle and use it as our community police vehicle, “said Wild.” We can use the back of the truck for various things they need, such as transporting bicycles in the back.
The budget also includes about $ 8.5 million for local roads and water and sewer improvements.
“That will probably be what affects people the most,” said Wild.
The City Council is expected to hold two budget study sessions this month and a public hearing in May. The Council will hold a final vote in June.
Contact reporter Shelby Tankersley at [email protected] or 248-305-0448. Follow her on Twitter@Seattle_News
