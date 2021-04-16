Davis Mills Scouting Report: 2021 NFL Draft Profile and Fantasy Football Projections





Davis Mills is a player that many scouts will disagree on. He was recruited heavily from high school and has the arm talent to play in the NFL, but didn’t play much in college. Injuries and COVID-19 didn’t help, but there’s no question he has some coaching to do. In three seasons at Stanford, he played in 14 games, completing 287 of 438 pass attempts for 3,468 yards, 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions. In many ways, his lack of experience can really help him as a team could reach him and his potential, but at this point the potential is all he has. Scouting report At age 64, Mills has the look of your prototypical quarterback. He can also shoot the ball deep and outside the hashmarks with ease and his throwing motion is just what you want to see. But he does have enough problems that plague many young quarterbacks. He loves throwing the ball in poor coverage situations and, for example, is a turnover waiting to happen. Hell must learn to read defenses and get rid of its number one with much faster and more consciously than it showed. He has the building blocks of a good quarterback. If he had played three / four full seasons in college without showing more than he has, he’s lower on the preliminary rankings. But his rawness will entice a team to take on a kite with the intent of shaping him into an NFL quarterback. Mock Draft landing sites Amazingly, an NFL.com mock draft has Mills to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 32nd choice in the NFL draftThat might be the greatest reach in the mock draft world, but it also shows you the worth of quarterbacks with arm talent. He will likely end up in the third or fourth round with a team with an established starter. Fantasy Impact: Rookie Year It would be a wonder if Mills saw snapshots in his rookie year. Fantasy impact: career He’s a long shot for sure, but if a good quarterback coach like Pep Hamilton can get him, there’s a chance he could develop into a starter. But until that happens, he has to land in a place with a good long run before I can keep him on a dynasty team.

