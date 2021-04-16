Furman football looks forward to falling after disappointing spring,

For the spring season of the Furman football teams, “how it started” and “how it turned out couldn’t have been more different.

The preseason favorites in the Southern Conference looked anyway a record-breaking 35-7 victory against West Carolina to open the season Feb. 20. The Paladins ended the season with a thud in a 26-7 loss to rival The Citadel on Saturday to finish 3-4 in a full SoCon schedule.

Coach Clay Hendrix said that while he hopes to never play another spring season again, he does not regret the decision to move all-in.

I would have loved to play last fall, where our quarterback situation would have been more settled with two (with a purse), Hendrix said. The one thing I really didn’t like this spring is that a lot of things weren’t equal. But would I do it again? Yes. I really think we can play the season again and have a completely different result.

There are not many things that we would have done differently in the way we went about things. In hindsight, there are always things you would change, but the kids were great all season long. We were possibly the only team in the country to do that no one had unsubscribedThey’ve been one of the nicer groups I’ve been on. Of course we would have liked the results to be different, but we just had no problems. With all the COVID protocols within the university and others, I don’t think they could have handled it any better.

When considering the season with his staff, Hendrix said he found two silver liners.

We haven’t hurt anyone significantly, Hendrix said. The other thing is, we normally have to watch nine months of winter workouts, spring workouts, spring workouts, and summer workouts before you can ever play again.

Sat here now on a May holiday that will be great for everyone. Come back and have everyone come back for the most part in June, including the signatories. It took us less than four months (with falls), and I think that will be enough time to recover.

The Paladins played the spring season with just one scholarship at Hamp Sisson, assisted by experienced walk-on Jack Hardin. Hendrix said this will certainly not be the case this fall.

The quarterback’s depth was an issue before this season started after Darren Grainger announced he would be moving to Georgia State around Christmas. The soccer team attempted to bring in quarterback signer Jace Wilson, of Missouri City, Texas, in January 2020 as an early signer. While Wilson wouldn’t have been able to play this spring, he could have practiced for a few months this fall for his freshman season, but it didn’t materialize.

I never dreamed we would have started January with one quarterback, Hendrix said. That kind of drove a lot of things into our attacking philosophy this season. I think Hamp probably felt the weight of the world on his shoulders too.

After Grainger and Sisson showed a lot of promise while splitting time as freshmen in 2019, Sisson seemed to be backing down a bit this spring with the job to himself. While leading the SoCon in touchdown passes with 12, he also leads in interceptions with nine. Sisson completed 51.7 percent of his passing for 1,258 yards. After rushing 30 times for 147 yards in 2019, Sisson had 51 tries for 14 yards this spring – with a long run of 17. He was fired 17 times for a loss of 124 yards.

Hendrix had his annual postseason meetings with each player this week. When he told Sisson about the plan to bring in at least three quarterbacks this fall, Hendrix said the captain was happy to accept that.

I told Hamp we felt we needed three men and he said, Coach, I totally understand. I’ll be ready to compete, Hendrix said. That’s the kind of guy he is, the ultimate team man.

One of those who should compete in the quarterback will be a household name in Luke Shiflett. Shiflett transitioned to Furman in 2019 as an athlete from the state of Middle Tennessee. The high school quarterback played wide receiver at MTSU in 2018 and Furman in 2019, but was unavailable this spring because he was not enrolled that semester. He should be back in school this fall and on the field as a quarterback.

We recruited him as a quarterback who could play another position. He’s a tall, athletic kid, Hendrix said. We already had the talk with him to come back, prepared to (play quarterback). In this age of the transfer portal, we looked at that too, but I don’t know what’s going to come with that.