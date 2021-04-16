Sports
Furman football looks forward to falling after disappointing spring,
For the spring season of the Furman football teams, “how it started” and “how it turned out couldn’t have been more different.
The preseason favorites in the Southern Conference looked anyway a record-breaking 35-7 victory against West Carolina to open the season Feb. 20. The Paladins ended the season with a thud in a 26-7 loss to rival The Citadel on Saturday to finish 3-4 in a full SoCon schedule.
Coach Clay Hendrix said that while he hopes to never play another spring season again, he does not regret the decision to move all-in.
I would have loved to play last fall, where our quarterback situation would have been more settled with two (with a purse), Hendrix said. The one thing I really didn’t like this spring is that a lot of things weren’t equal. But would I do it again? Yes. I really think we can play the season again and have a completely different result.
There are not many things that we would have done differently in the way we went about things. In hindsight, there are always things you would change, but the kids were great all season long. We were possibly the only team in the country to do that no one had unsubscribedThey’ve been one of the nicer groups I’ve been on. Of course we would have liked the results to be different, but we just had no problems. With all the COVID protocols within the university and others, I don’t think they could have handled it any better.
When considering the season with his staff, Hendrix said he found two silver liners.
We haven’t hurt anyone significantly, Hendrix said. The other thing is, we normally have to watch nine months of winter workouts, spring workouts, spring workouts, and summer workouts before you can ever play again.
Sat here now on a May holiday that will be great for everyone. Come back and have everyone come back for the most part in June, including the signatories. It took us less than four months (with falls), and I think that will be enough time to recover.
The Paladins played the spring season with just one scholarship at Hamp Sisson, assisted by experienced walk-on Jack Hardin. Hendrix said this will certainly not be the case this fall.
The quarterback’s depth was an issue before this season started after Darren Grainger announced he would be moving to Georgia State around Christmas. The soccer team attempted to bring in quarterback signer Jace Wilson, of Missouri City, Texas, in January 2020 as an early signer. While Wilson wouldn’t have been able to play this spring, he could have practiced for a few months this fall for his freshman season, but it didn’t materialize.
I never dreamed we would have started January with one quarterback, Hendrix said. That kind of drove a lot of things into our attacking philosophy this season. I think Hamp probably felt the weight of the world on his shoulders too.
After Grainger and Sisson showed a lot of promise while splitting time as freshmen in 2019, Sisson seemed to be backing down a bit this spring with the job to himself. While leading the SoCon in touchdown passes with 12, he also leads in interceptions with nine. Sisson completed 51.7 percent of his passing for 1,258 yards. After rushing 30 times for 147 yards in 2019, Sisson had 51 tries for 14 yards this spring – with a long run of 17. He was fired 17 times for a loss of 124 yards.
Hendrix had his annual postseason meetings with each player this week. When he told Sisson about the plan to bring in at least three quarterbacks this fall, Hendrix said the captain was happy to accept that.
I told Hamp we felt we needed three men and he said, Coach, I totally understand. I’ll be ready to compete, Hendrix said. That’s the kind of guy he is, the ultimate team man.
One of those who should compete in the quarterback will be a household name in Luke Shiflett. Shiflett transitioned to Furman in 2019 as an athlete from the state of Middle Tennessee. The high school quarterback played wide receiver at MTSU in 2018 and Furman in 2019, but was unavailable this spring because he was not enrolled that semester. He should be back in school this fall and on the field as a quarterback.
We recruited him as a quarterback who could play another position. He’s a tall, athletic kid, Hendrix said. We already had the talk with him to come back, prepared to (play quarterback). In this age of the transfer portal, we looked at that too, but I don’t know what’s going to come with that.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]