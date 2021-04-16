Sports
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Bottas top as Perez and Ocon crash in first practice
Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and Alpine’s Esteban Ocon collided during the first practice session at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
The two former teammates converged on the Villeneuve chicane, halting the session.
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said Perez was on a flying lap and Ocon on a slow lap when they collided.
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas was the fastest at the end of a session riddled with incidents.
Nikita Mazepin van Haas crashed in the Rivazza corner when the checkered flag marked the end of the first practice session.
The accident continued a scorching start to the Russian’s F1 career. Mazepin turned the same corner at the start of the session on his very first lap and turned four times in the opening race of the season in Bahrain three weeks ago, before crashing out of the race on the first lap.
Formula 1 had technical problems with its broadcasting system, which affected both TV and time screens. Teams also did not have a radio between the pits and the car. So it remains unclear what exactly happened in the incident between Perez and Ocon.
Horner said: “I’ve only had it from the driver’s perspective, but it clearly sounds like Ocon was on a slow lap, and Sergio was on a flying lap and there has been contact between the two guys in that corner.”
Perez was left with a damaged left back corner and Ocon a broken right front.
The drivers were called to the stewards to explain the incident, but no further action was taken.
The stewards’ report said: “Ocon slowed down for turn five to let Perez pass, but also went all the way to the inside of the corner. Perez was on a fast lap.
“The two cars reached the top at the same time and barely touched the wheels.
Ultimately, both drivers agreed at the hearing that it was an unfortunate miscommunication of the timing between them, not helped by the fact that both drivers had little or no communication with their teams at the time. Both drivers agreed that neither was to blame. . “
Bottas finished the session 0.041 seconds ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen further back 0.017 seconds in third place.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was fourth fastest despite missing the first half of the session with technical problems, ahead of Alpha Tauri’s Pierre Gasly, Carlos Sainz’s second Ferrari and Alpine’s Fernando Alonso.
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto said Leclerc had some “drivetrain issues that we needed to address – nothing major”. He added that it was “very difficult to judge performance” despite the team’s apparently strong performance in the session.
Gasly’s teammate Yuki Tsunoda, who was the slowest of them all, suffered what team principal Franz Tost said was “an electronic problem with the power source, a wiring harness or something like that.”
Hamilton and Verstappen were among the other competitors who had brief off-track moments as the drivers faced one of the sport’s most demanding circuits on a cool morning in Emilia Romagna, with temperatures of 11 ° C.
