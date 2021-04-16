Sports
90 coaching roles are up for grabs at City Cricket Associations
The Pakistan Cricket Board today opened 90 head coach positions for the City Cricket Association parties.
Following the restructuring of the domestic structure, the PCB had pledged to provide more employment opportunities for former cricketers and this move is falling behind the roles of chief executives for the six cricket associations.
Each coach is responsible for leading their City Cricket Association’s senior and U19 teams.
For the role, international and first-class cricketers would be preferred and those who have PCB Level-II Coaching qualification are encouraged to apply for 12-month contracts which is in line with the length of tenure at the Cricket level Association.
PCB Director – High Performance, Nadeem Khan “The Pakistan Cricket Board reiterated time and again its commitment to bring former cricketers back into the fold by creating employment opportunities for them. This allows them to play a constructive and positive role in the development of the game by sharing the invaluable knowledge they have accumulated during their playing days with emerging cricketers.
“Opening up the coaching roles and subsequent appointment through a robust recruiting process will take us one step closer to the beginnings of grassroots cricket. The PCB and the six cricket associations plan to start city-level cricket before the 2021-22 season begins for the cricket association parties.
“At this stage, where the current Covid-19 situation permits, the Cricket Association coaches are conducting trials for the U19 and senior City Cricket Association teams and our goal is to provide the selected cricket players with the best possible coaches. “
