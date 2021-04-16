Looking ahead to 2021-22: Women’s Bulldogs Hockey returns with a trusted cast of characters who want to finish the story their own way

The landslide defeat in Erie, Pennsylvania, wasn’t the start of anything new either.

Crowell and the Bulldogs believe their story is only halfway through, with almost the exact same cast of characters returning in 2021-22, thanks in part to the COVID-19 rules put in place during a tumultuous season set during a deadly pandemic. .

UMD will return at least 19 of the 23 players from a team this year next season was just under 90 seconds from winning the WCHA regular season title and a goal short to play for the national championship

Minnesota Duluth’s Naomi Rogge (9) and Clara Van Wieren (25) react after losing to Northeastern in extra time in an NCAA Frozen Four semi-final on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pa. (Clint Austin / File / [email protected])





If the 2020-21 UMD women’s hockey season was Avengers: Infinity War, then Crowell and the company hope that 2021-22 is of course Endgame minus a sad funeral at the end.

It’s devastating how it ended in overtime, it’s cruel, Crowell said. Working overtime on the biggest stage and the biggest moment and the way it happened is tough. But it didn’t take long before I started thinking about the season and how we put the program back on the map and what to expect.

Among those 19 returnees for UMD will be the entire top three forwards, including the three leading goalscorers from 2020-21 in senior wing Anna Klein (11), junior center Gabbie Hughes (10) and freshman wing Clara Van Wieren (7).

The only forward the Bulldogs lose is Monique Aanenson, one of three UMD seniors, along with defender McKenzie Revering and goalkeeper Hanna Markel, who are not counting towards qualification despite the 2020-21 NCAA.

Minnesota Duluth forward Gabbie Hughes (17) high-fives teammates after scoring at Minnesota State in the third period on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Amsoil Arena. (Tyler Schank / File / News Tribune)

Klein, an All-WCHA second team roster along with Hughes, is taking up the NCAA’s offer to play a fifth season, as will senior defender, captain and second team All-American Ashton Bell, although Bell may not be able to play that fifth season in 2021-22 if she is selected to centralize with the Canadian women’s national team leading up to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. In that event, she would return to UMD for one final season in 2022-23.

Even without Bell, the WCHA Defensive Player of the Year, the Bulldogs return five of their seven defenders, plus two of their three goalkeepers. One such netminder is junior Emma Soderberg, who was named WCHA Goaltender of the Year, first-team all-league and second-team All-American after posting 1.51 goals against average and .945 save percentage.

UMD has signed six freshmen with National Letters of Intent for 2021-22 and Crowell said all six will come next season.

Crowell said she’s not afraid to dive into what was an active and crazy transfer portal this off-season, although the program may consider securing a one-season transfer, as it did with the former Mercyhurst goalkeeper Jess Convery in 2017-18 when Maddie Rooney was centralized with the US Women’s National Team and later the Olympic team in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Minnesota Duluth forward Ashton Bell, 26, celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal against Colgate in an NCAA quarter-final on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania. The Bulldogs won 1-0 to advance to the NCAA Women’s Frozen Four. (Clint Austin / File / [email protected])

It should be for the right person, and only the right person, Crowell said. I am quite picky about who we include in the program. It really should be the right person. Some of our opponents are quite dependent on that portal for their recruitment. We like to do it more grassroots and with a development factor. But then again, if it’s the right person, you figure things out and make space.

Add numbers to the banners

At Amsoil Arena, Bulldogs’ hockey programs only hang individual banners for national championships, national player of the year accolades such as the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, and for retired numbers.

Conference championships, NCAA tournament berths, and forays to the Frozen Four just get a number on a combined banner, something Crowell said her schedule was proud to add this season.

We clearly wanted to put up another national championship flag, and we didn’t, but I have a feeling it’s coming soon, Crowell said.

Adding even more songs or even handing over a new banner at Amsoil Arena in 2021-22 will be a much tougher task than 2020-21, regardless of what the COVID-19 protocols look like or not.

It is likely that the WCHA, which will be another eight-team competition with the addition of the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, will return to a balanced schedule after the chaos of 2020-21. UMD played only two games each against Wisconsin, Ohio State and Minnesota during the regular season, with 2-4 against the Badgers, Buckeyes and Gophers.

Indeed, UMD will have to beat that record against the best leagues to not only erase what ended up being a two-point difference in the standings between the Bulldogs and Badgers for the WCHA regular season title, but to return to the NCAA. tournament. .

The ECAC which has sent three teams to the NCAA tournament in seven of the previous nine seasons was only a four-team league in 2020-21 with eight members opting out due to the pandemic. The league should be back to 12 teams by 2021-22 and, assuming interconference play fully resumes, pairwise rankings will be used again to determine the NCAA tournament field in lieu of a subjective commission.

Disappointed that the selection committee only selected three teams instead of four for this year’s eight-team field, the WCHA will be lucky if the Pairwise gives the league three bids in 2021-22, something that has only happened three times in the previous nine seasons.

Getting there is so difficult in the first place. Getting to the NCAA tournament is so hard, especially from the WCHA, Crowell said. We have to be top two or top three in our league to do it, and right now it’s Wisconsin, Ohio State, Minnesota and us, so those are heavyweights, if I’ve ever heard of them.

Play as a favorite

Wisconsin goalkeeper Kennedy Blair (29) concedes a goal to Minnesota Duluth forward Anna Klein (19) in the first period Friday, February 26 at Amsoil Arena. (Tyler Schank / [email protected])

To overcome the heightened odds in 2021-22, Crowell said her team should not see themselves as the underdogs they were once considered to be, but the national power they proved to have in 2020-21 by not only attending the NCAA tournament. to make, but ousting ECAC regular and postseason champion Colgate 1-0 in overtime to reach the Frozen Four

The Bulldogs lost a number of important games in 2020-21 that they either led or tied late. Among them was a 4-2 home loss against Minnesota on Nov. 27. in which the Bulldogs led 2-0 after the first period; a 4-3 home loss to Wisconsin in the regular season finale on February 27 for the WCHA title in which UMD led 3-1 in the second and 3-2 with 90 seconds left; and then the loss to Northeastern at Frozen Four after leading 2-0 into the third period.

In all three situations, Crowell said the favorites could rally for the win because they never thought they would lose those games. The Bulldogs will need that kind of confidence and swagger in 2021-22 if they hope to finish what they started in 2020-2021, Crowell said.

Being the underdog all the time is a good thing, but it can also be difficult, Crowell said. (The favorites) assume they are going to win and they just keep playing as if they were going to win. I’d like to see our mindset in those places get a little harder in terms of continuing to push.