Forrest Gumps ping pong table, The Detroiter, was made by this recently closed Ypsilanti company

YPSILANTI One of the oldest manufacturers in the United States is closing its doors forever. Michigan Ladder in Ypsilanti has been manufacturing wooden, fiberglass and aluminum ladders for 12 decades, but is now closing its shop. Although the company, which has been located at E. Forest Ave. 12 in Depot Town, has always produced ladders, it has also delved into furniture, ironing boards, boats and even an iconic ping pong table used in national and international competitions. According to Team USA Table Tennis The table, called The Detroiter, was first used for a national-level championship in 1935 and has since been used at several US Open events. The table itself was inducted into the organizations’ Hall of Fame. The Detroiter is perhaps best known for starring in 1994’s Best Picture Forrest Gump. In the film, the titular character begins playing table tennis on his tour of Vietnam, quickly mastering the sport and eventually traveling to China to play in a parody of the 1971 ping pong diplomacy game between American Glenn Cowan and the Chinese player Zhuang Zedong. Gump ping pong skills propel him to fame and land him on the Dick Cavett show, where he inspires fellow guest John Lennon to write Imagine. Michigan Ladders president Tom Harrison is particularly proud of the company’s starring role in the movie, calling the table their most popular non-ladder product. If you’ve seen the movie Forrest Gump, we made all those ping pong tables here, Harrison said proudly during a recent interview. Harrison cites the business closure during the pandemic and supply chain difficulties as the reason for the company closure. While spring is typically their busiest season, the company is simply unable to find the materials needed to keep up with customer orders. The supply chain now with the supply chain was kind of the last nail in our coffin, Harrison said. This time of year is our busy time of year when we need to have products available to our customers and it just got to the point where we realized that just wasn’t going to happen. Read more about MLive: Michigan Ladder Company closes in Ypsilanti after 120 years Michigan Ladder Companys products used in the White House in films spanning more than 120 years of history The Habitat for Humanity program brings women together to renovate a home for mother and son

