Sikkim warns BCCI ACU about corrupt man trying to cheat players





The Sikkim Cricket Association has filed a formal complaint with the Anti-Corruption Unit of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the state police against a person for defrauding several cricket players. In its complaint, the SCA alleged that a person – who introduced himself as Akash Shing and claimed to be a state association official – took money from several cricket players and promised them a spot in the selection tests for the Sikkim team. The person mentioned is not associated with the Sikkim Cricket Association and he has clearly cheated several cricket players by charging money for arranging slots in trials. We have formally filed a complaint, said Lobzang Tenzing, head of the Sikkim Cricket Association Sportster READ | Hardik Pandya was promoted to grade A in BCCI annual contracts; Bhuvneshwar Kumar drops to Grade B. A few days ago, one of the cricketers who paid some money to this person (Shing) had contacted one of our local cricketers to ask for clarification as to whether he (Shing) was indeed associated with the SCA. That’s how we found out about the incident and took immediate action, Tenzing said. The SCA chairman has also told local clubs to be careful. We have started with the club tournaments in the state and we want to make sure everything stays corruption free. Over the years, the outstation players who have represented Sikkim have been chosen based on merit and we will continue to do so, Tenzing said. READ |

Will the BCCI’s Apex Council Discuss Compensation for Domestic Cricketers? When contacted, BCCI’s ACU chief Shabir Hussein Shekhadam Khandwawala confirmed to this publication that it had indeed received a complaint from the Sikkim Association. We received a formal complaint from the state association and immediately arranged a meeting between the SCA officials and the Director General of Police – Sikkim. In these cases, we need help from the local authorities and we did it immediately, Khandwawala said. Northeast’s teams have been attracting unwanted elements since breaking into the Ranji Trophy three years ago, and Khandwawala said the BCCI ACU will take matters very seriously and ensure there is no foul play. On Friday, SCA officials met with the Director General of the Police – Sikkim, A. Shankar Rao and the other agents. Now, the people who have been duped must file FIRs against the individual in their respective police stations, to continue the trial, one of the state association officials said.

