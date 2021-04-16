Sports
Tennis takes on UW – CougCenter
Good morning, Coug fans! I hope everyone had a great week. Today your Washington State tennis team will take on the University of Washington. Let’s take a look at that, shall we?
The last time WSU played UW, it didn’t end very well. We couldn’t take the chances early and lost 2-5. However, that was early in the season and we were quite warmed up, so even though UW is at number 50 nationally, I choose to be optimistic!
Both our Cougs and Huskies are 4-5 in conference play, and we have a number of players moving forward quite a bit. Michaela Bayerlova is ranked 82nd in Wednesday’s most recent ITA (Intercollegiate Tennis Association) singles poll. We also have Savanna Ly-Nguyen, who set the team’s best singles record at 17-2! The winning average of 0.894% is the fourth best in one season’s history at the school.
So what will this matchup look like?
Our doubles matches at the last meeting were almost deadly. One win and three tie-breakers didn’t help us get a head start on the huskies. Pang Jittakoat and Fifa Kumhom were responsible for the absolute 6-2 set.
Ly-Nguyen had a great singles set along with Melisa Ates. After those sets, however, things took a turn and Washington was able to take back the lead. For today, I think the focus should be on setting a strong momentum and sticking to it. The match starts today at 1.30 pm and is live streaming!
It’s a great day to beat the Huskies! Go Cougs !!
