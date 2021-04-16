Greg Carvel has a good thing with the UMass men’s hockey team, and doesn’t look like he will be leaving anytime soon

Carvel certainly seems like an attractive candidate for NHL clubs, given his 12 years of service in the league, starting with the Ducks as Scout Coordinator in 1999, then Video Coordinator in 2002 before being promoted to Assistant Coach in 2003. After five years to have worked in the competition. Anaheim, he moved to the Ottawa Senators in 2004, where he was an assistant coach for seven seasons.

But UMass fans can relax. Carvel seems content in Amherst, where his wife, Daina, attended high school and where he received his master’s degree in sports management in 1998. It doesn’t look like he has any plans to go to the NHL anytime soon.

I feel for NHL coaches, Carvel said earlier this week. They are well paid because the instability is really hard to survive.

I feel really lucky to be where I am. I loved my time in the NHL, but I always knew this is where I wanted to be, at this level, because I knew what kind of coach I am. What I want to do and achieve with players cannot be done at the NHL level.

The college game seems perfectly tailored for Carvel, and that goes beyond his interactions with his players. Those attending his weekly media sessions on Zoom this year saw the coach give thoughtful answers to the aspiring journalists of the school’s student newspaper, The Daily Collegian, while handing out some good-natured ribs every now and then.

Greg Carvel has taken UMass to consecutive appearances in the NCAA title game, including the school’s first Division 1 Championship last week. Jessica Rinaldi / Globe Staff

I think he considers them his student athletes, said athletic director Ryan Bamford. There are times when hell challenges them, and there are times when hell makes fun of them. It’s a really good relationship. It’s nice to watch. I think it shows how grounded he is.

Every low season brings a bit of uncertainty, also for the national champions. Carvel praised assistant coaches Ben Barr and Jared DeMichiel at every turn. Given the success of the programs, it seems that both are likely to spark interest from schools looking to fill head coaching vacancies.

When asked about the possibility that his assistants would receive offers, Carvel acknowledged they would be difficult to replace, but believes both will be selective in any jobs they consider. His response was another indication of how happy he is at UMass.

We have a really good thing here, said Carvel. Not just winning, it is how the program works. I know those two guys and I, we appreciate what we were doing, and understand that if you go elsewhere you may not have the same.

Things are going well here. You hate running away from something good just to get more money.

Bamford said both Barr and DeMichiel will receive extensions soon. In each of the previous two seasons, UMass has renewed Carvels’ contract, essentially leaving him on an ongoing five-year contract. Another extension is in the works out of season, one that the school hopes to keep Carvel in Amherst for a long time to come.

I feel like I’m going to do something for Greg in this off-season that puts him in the senior rank of college hockey coaches, Bamford said. I know Greg just like I do, and we’ve had some really honest conversations, I don’t think Greg will leave us for another college hockey job.

That will be welcome news for UMass fans.

Immediately after winning the title Saturday night, Carvel looked and sounded exhausted. The months of practice and play in this most unusual year of staying socially off the ice had taken their toll, and Carvel admitted he was exhausted and was looking forward to a break.

But just days later, he made the rounds with the media and seemed refreshed as he reflected on the championship season before taking some time off. Playing in the second week of April makes for a shortened off-season, but Carvel wasn’t about to complain, disagreeing with the idea that the program should catch up to be ready for next year.

I look the other way. Our team continued to develop for a long time while the other teams watched at home, Carvel said. The only thing behind it is the transfer portal. Many children have made decisions and switched to other teams.

Carson Gicewicz’s 17 goals were top in Hockey East. Gregory Shamus / Getty

UMass has been efficient when it comes to adding transfers. Last season, Carson Gicewicz, Garrett Wait and Jerry Harding all played major roles for the Minutemen after playing elsewhere.

Defender Zac Jones’ decision to sign with the New York Rangers earlier this week came as a bit of a surprise, as it was thought he would return for his junior season.

If you win everything, you are All-American, and you play really well, then you put yourself in a situation where you can make those decisions, Carvel said.

That aside, Carvel said he hasn’t thought about the next season, but instead looks forward to spending time with his family next week when his three kids are on a school break. After a few weeks off, the restless nights will return and he will focus on the progress of the program. He expects the same from his players.

We can always be better. Believe me, I hate seeing people feel comfortable, Carvel said. The worst thing you can do is take your foot off the accelerator, so they may do it for a few weeks, but they know what’s coming this summer. We have to be much better because everyone will come, but what a great place to be. “

