Loveland’s Chilson Senior Center reopens





After a year-long closure, the center reopened on April 14 After the global pandemic closed the Chilson Senior Center more than a year ago, city staff reopened its doors from Wednesday, April 14 at 8:30 am. Now that most of the seniors in Colorados have had the opportunity to receive the vaccine, city staff are on hand to welcome clients who have missed the center’s activities, friends, and community. For many of our clients, this is their social outlet, their way to see friends, connect with others, keep fit and stay engaged, said Gina DeBell, recreation coordinator for the Senior Center. I knew many of them, especially those whose husbands had passed away, who were probably home alone for the past year, and I was afraid they would suffer from loneliness and isolation. I know our reopening is a ray of hope for so many in this community. Now that the Senior Center is open, customers can return to visit with friends, play billiards, play cards or enjoy a book of strict health measures. In accordance with state and county health guidelines, everyone is required to wear a mask in the facility. Tables are spaced to allow for physical distance. Guests are also required to check-in at the main entrance of the Senior Center before entering. Visitors are allowed to bring a drink, but food is not allowed. Patrons who are unwell or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are requested not to visit the Senior Center. All activities, capacity, and operations at the Senior Center will be governed by health guidelines, said Ashlee Taylor, recreation facilities manager at the Chilson Recreation and Senior Center. Due to the uncertainty of the pandemic, we did not initially expect to be closed for as long as we are. But now that the reopening is here, we’ve been working to prioritize health and safety so our seniors can get back to the things they love. Appointments are not currently required for billiards or lobby use, but are required for table tennis, pickleball, volleyball and group lessons. Appointments can be made online up to three days in advance at www.lovgov.org/webtrac, in person, or by calling 970-962-2783 during opening hours. Hours for the first phase of reopening are from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Did you like what you just read? Show your support for local journalism by helping us do more of it. It is a kind and simple gesture that will help us keep bringing stories like this to you. Click to donate LiveMarket in Northern Colorado

