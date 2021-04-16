How did Lightnings’ opponents fare on the NHL trade deadline?

TAMPA So many factors, salary restrictions, Canadian travel restrictions, tight division races pointed to a stagnant season ahead of the trade deadline. And while there wasn’t quite the activity over the years, contenders still found ways to upgrade.

On deadline, deals are made with a short term view, making a team stronger in the postseason. But with the flat cap and the imminent expansion draft, some transactions were also made with an eye to the future.

De Lightning has battled the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes for first place in the Central Division for nearly all season, and that’s no reason to change.

And while Nashville has taken fourth place and the final playoff spot in the division, both Chicago and Dallas can be considered within reach. The Stars went into Friday’s games five points behind the Predators, but played three games less.

The Lightning have learned about the uniqueness of their regrouped division: many of their rivals have speed and control over the years that they have seen.

This year, teams in the division have focused on upgrading their defensive corps, which makes sense given the division’s identity.

The Lightning acquired the best defender available in 10-year veteran David Savard, and orchestrated a three-team trade that allowed them to buy cap space with draft picks. The deal with Tampa Bay general manager Julien BriseBois was so smart that the blueprint was copied by other cap-strapped teams.

The Lightning will be without captain Steven Stamkos for at least the next two weeks, but should get high-scoring wing Nikita Kucherov back for the play-offs.

Keep in mind that when it comes to re-aligned format, it’s not just about winning a division. Teams must also outlive their division rivals through the first two rounds of the playoffs.

So how did the other teams, particularly Lightnings’ two biggest competitors, fare on the deadline? Here’s a look.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers acquired attacker Sam Bennett from the Flames. [ WILFREDO LEE | AP ]

The Panthers were hit when defender Aaron Ekblad sustained a leg injury. They have taken over Brandon Montour from the Sabers, but he is not Ekblad. They also picked up Sam Bennett from the Flames. The pair cost Florida a second-round pick, third-round pick and former second-rounder Emil Heineman.

Bennett, a former fourth overall pick, is interesting. He hasn’t lived up to his bills, but Panther’s freshman GM Bill Zito has turned a mediocre squad into a formidable club with signings as forwards Carter Verhaeghe and Anthony Duclair and defender Radko Gudas, and a trade for power striker Patric Hornqvist. Florida coach Joel Quenneville has fitted in a new group well, so Bennett might also fit in well. He was a better player in the postseason, and the Panthers could use more playoff experience.

Zitos’s best decision could be the deal he didn’t make, with him as backup goaltender Chris Driedger, giving Florida depth on the position that even the Lightning would envy.

Carolina hurricanes

The Hurricanes have taken over defender Jani Hakanpaa from the Ducks. [ GERRY BROOME | AP ]

The hurricanes did not do much on deadline, and their lack of activity has been widely criticized. But the one move they made, acquiring defender Jani Hakanpaa from the Ducks for defender Hadyn Fleury, added some needed physicality.

Carolina is already a great control team, fast and aggressive on the front deck. Getting a big, physical defender like the 6-foot-5, 218-pound Hakanpaa adds spice to his lineup. Hakanpaa ranks third in the NHL in hits with 168. Hell joins a Hurricanes team that previously had only one player with three-figure hits: former Fourth-line Lightning center Cedric Paquette (112).

The Hurricanes are great in special teams, ranking first in power play and sixth in penalty kill. But they could have used some scoring help to make them more dangerous in 5v5 play, as numbers show that they should score more at equal strength given their degree of control over the puck.

Nashville Predators and the rest of the pack

The Red Wings get forward Jakub Vrana, pictured left, Richard Panik, a 2021 first-rounder and a 2022 second-rounder from the Capitals. [ KIRTHMON F. DOZIER, DETROIT FREE PRESS | Detroit Free Press ]

The Predators have moved from sellers to potential buyers over the past three weeks. In fact, defender Mattias Ekholm was one of the top players believed to be available, but that changed when Nashville got hot. The Predators haven’t upgraded much. Their takeover of defender Erik Gudbranson from the senators gives an injury-ridden blue line a rock bottom, but you’d expect more movement from a team on the eve.

Competing for a playoff spot earlier than expected, the Blackhawks made most of their moves with a view to the future, taking a second and third round in this year’s draft and a second-rounder next year. for attacker Mattias Janmark and defender. Madison Bowey. They also moved 35-year-old forward Carl Soderberg to the Avalanche for two potential clients.

Caught in the unenviable position of being just enough in the race not to get out, but also dealing with cap restrictions in the past that forced them to trade draft picks, the Stars remained stalemated and only claimed defender Sami Vatanen of the Devils.

The Blue Jackets went into sales mode, but this year brought in valuable draft picks, two first rounders and next year a third and fourth rounder for cornerstones Nick Foligno and Savard. Columbus benefited from teams that had to use concept choices like equity to gain cap space for transactions to work.

And why would anyone answer the phone when former Lightning CEO Steve Yzerman calls to discuss trading? The Red Wings GM fleeceed the Capitals and got attackers Jakub Vrana, Richard Panik, a 2021 first-rounder and a 2022 second-rounder for attacker Anthony Mantha. That’s a rich trait for Yzerman.

