India leads the way for English cricket





In one of the most watched sports matches in the world this weekend, the Mumbai Indians will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League cricket tournament. Much of the country’s 1.4 billion residents are sure to tune in, as they did during the six-week championship. Recent matches have garnered up to 200 million viewers each, just shy of the populations of Great Britain, France and Germany put together. The Twenty20 games, a format of the game that takes about three to four hours, are eagerly watched on television and smartphones. This is a possible future that England’s cricket traditionalists have to offer: a vibrant national scene, competitive and popular, appealing to fans of all classes and genders. All it takes is letting go of shibbolts, breaking taboos and embracing cricket, as so many other sports have before it, the odds of commercialization. In India, questions for the sport revolve around its potential growth. Last year’s tournament drew record numbers of viewers and increased ad spend. Can that continue? The tournament has turned star players from Indian captain Virat Kohli and English all-rounder Ben Stokes into millionaires – how much more will they earn? Will people like Facebook and Amazon fight for screening rights, which are currently owned by Disney? This is in stark contrast to the state of affairs in Great Britain, which exported game to India and other former colonies. Stadiums are packed when the England men’s national team plays in “test” matches, which can last up to five days. But otherwise the game is in decline. In 2017, the England and Wales Cricket Board, the sport’s national governing body, conducted extensive research into attitudes towards cricket. The number of people playing is declining. Only 5 percent of kids between the ages of seven and 15 mentioned it in their top two favorite sports. Outside its bastion of affluent middle-aged men, the research suggested the appeal is fading. To halt the downturn, the ECB first inaugurated the “Blast”, England’s own T20 tournament. But now it has been more revolutionary, looking east at the success of the IPL and creating “The Hundred,” a tournament that will debut later this summer. Rather than representing historic ‘provinces’, teams will be standard bearers for seven major cities. Each innings lasts only 100 balls, less than any other format of the game. This is to create 2-3 hour matches to fit TV schedules, or to allow families to attend matches after school or work. Such ideas are anathema to the cricket traditionalists. This week, it appeared that the organizers of The Hundred are considering further action, such as changing references from “batsmen” to “batters” – a gender-neutral name that reflects the equal billing of men’s and women’s teams. More controversially, “wickets” could be replaced by “outs”. This is unnecessary Americanization, but reflects a well-intentioned attempt to simplify the game’s often baffling jargon. None of the changes destroy the essence of the game: bat against ball, willow against leather, over 22 meters of grass. Those who argue that true satisfaction comes from immersion in complexity and eccentricities will still have the longer test matches. But money, the best players and the biggest audience are all flowing to India, where the shorter form of the game rules is. That probably won’t change. However, attracting new audiences for a simpler, faster version in the home country of cricket can help others rediscover the joy of England’s national game.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos