Pope Francis hockey continues to roll in a 12-0 victory over North Broward Prep at the US National Hockey Championships HS.

Less than 24 hours after a dominant 16-1 victory over Jesuit College Prep, Pope Francis’s hockey team went right back to work.

In their second game at the 2021 USA Hockey High School National Championships, the Cardinals offense again stole the show, surpassing double digits in a 12-0 win over North Broward Prep on Friday morning in Omaha.

It was another excellent performance from Pope Francis’ top line of Ryan Leonard, Ryan Shaw and Brandon Spaulding, as the trio combined 15 points on seven goals and eight assists. Leonard led the team with four more goals, bringing his total for the tournament to nine, while Spaulding joined Matt Hanscom as the second cardinal to add five assists in a match during the competition.

Shaw took a few goals and two helpers in the win, earning him 10 points in the first two games of pool play.

With 28 goals in six periods of action, Brian Foley, Pope Francis’ head coach, attributed the success to the amount of talent on the roster beyond the top six and the desire to get better every day.

I just think we were really deep as a team, Foley said. Our depth makes us a really difficult team to play against here.

It’s an honor for these kids, they’ve worked hard all year round and they’re playing their best hockey at the right time, so it’s fun to watch, he continued. A lot of individual hard work has gone into getting these kids to this point, and all credit goes to their work ethic and dedication to play the right way.

Leonard took the 1-0 lead for the Cardinals 2:27 in the opening period, followed by two goals in the space of 38 seconds scored by Spaulding (on the power play) and Stephen Rougeot to send them to the second period 3- 0 .

Rougeot, a defender, recorded his second score of the morning in less than five minutes in the middle period when he hit a loose puck home, which called it a great feeling to make his way into the goal column.

I’ve been digging hard for the past few games, so it’s really nice to finally have some, he said. It’s great to be there with all the guys, they all help contribute all the time so it’s nice to give back, put in a few, help us take charge and then just roll on and on to put more into it.

While Pope Francis’s goal total has been the highlight of the tournament so far, play on the Cardinals’ blue line has been just as excellent, leaving only one goal after their third shutout in four games.

Foley credited assistant coach Steven Ashe for his work with the defensive unit, while Rougeot kept it as simple as possible.

Coach Ashe has focused on tight gaps and advancing into the neutral zone and not parting with our blue line, Foley said. They’ve done a lot better as the season has progressed to the point where they are now playing on the red line instead of going back to our goalkeeper.

Rougeot added: We really tried to get the puck out as fast as possible, taking as little time as possible to handle the puck just to get it on and off because we really need the shutout for our keepers wanted to keep.

The lead for Pope Francis continued to rise in the second period, thanks to two more goals for Leonard and Shaws second. An easy one-timer from Spaulding to Leonard made it 5-0, and the duo scored a sixth goal 3:54 later.

The break could not come soon enough for North Broward as Shaw collected a pass from Spaulding in front of the net and was left with 1:17.

Leonard and Shaw found the back of the net one more time each in the last 17 minutes, as did Jake Iby, Matt Burke and Evan Phaneuf.

Pool game ends Saturday at 3:15 PM ET for the Cardinals, when they take on Orange Lutheran.

We just need to keep it rolling, rest, keep going through our team warm-ups and make sure everyone is losing and keeping the energy up, Rougeot said, and hopefully we keep playing our game and winning.