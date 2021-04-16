Ben Simmons explains the idea of ​​aggressive basketball, why Sixers will beat Nets





Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Ben Simmons is one of the more criticized players in the league. He’s an All-Star, but he doesn’t put on the numbers that an All-Star normally posts. He doesn’t consistently put down 20 points and there are games where he doesn’t even score in double digits. What Simmons does is make a huge impact on the floor. Some would like him to score more because he has the size and skill to be a consistent 20-point scorer, but that’s not what Coach Doc Rivers is asking him to do. Rivers wants him to set up his teammates and carrying out the offense. Simmons sat down Tyler R. Tynes of GQ Magazine and he had this to say when asked about aggressive basketball: Yes [laughs]That’s what people don’t get. That’s another part of the game. Some guys wouldn’t be able to get shots or open shots if there weren’t certain players on the floor. The way I look at my game is, if you’re going to guard me, one on one, I’m going to go up to this guy every time. But most of the time, teams try to charge against me because they know I can get on the edge whenever I want. When teams do that, I find my boys. All they have to do is pull the trigger. And I trust my boys will. Simmons is absolutely right about that. A lot of teams will stop him from getting to the basket and he needs to be able to realize that and kick out to open up teammates. In this case, the Sixers have two capable shooters in Danny Green and Seth Curry who took down high-clip shots. The play of Simmons, Joel Embiid and the rest of the team makes the Sixers one of the top contenders in the competition. They’ll take on the Brooklyn Nets, thanks largely to their talented trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, all of whom have been successful on the game’s bigger stages. The Sixers made two of the three matchups with the Nets with their last win on Wednesday, but Irving had 37 points on 13-for-22 shooting with nine assists because he was explosive all night. Brooklyn also missed Durant and Harden, and their bench put them back in the game. Story continues Simmons isn’t worried about that. All that matters is the win, as he told Tynes and GQ: That’s like saying, Yo! I had 100 points. But did you win? No. At the end of the day, no one is going to look at it. Yes, Brooklyn came back at the last minute. Well the starters sat for a while. You could also say KD, James [Harden] wasn’t playing. But that wasn’t the game we played last night. So. The Sixers have the tiebreaker, and if they can sort things out in these last 17 games, they’ll go into the playoffs as the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed. That will be of great help to them during playoff time and with the home field advantage in their pocket. This post originally appeared on Sixers WireFollow us on Facebook Related Matisse Thybulle explains the ongoing offensive improvement for Sixers Sixers vs. Clippers game preview: how to watch, TV channel, start time Sixers star Joel Embiid talks about MVP award, more focused on winning

