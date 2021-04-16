College football: UMD, Michigan Tech scheduled for a rare meeting Saturday at Malosky Stadium

That was the last year the Michigan Tech and Minnesota Duluth football teams formed it in a series that began in 1947, with the Bulldogs winning the 16th meeting 32-3.

The teams will meet again on Saturday at Malosky Stadium, and while it will be just a scrimmage, it’s not without much significance for the Bulldogs, who had their 2020 season wiped out due to COVID-19.

It really feels like an eternity since we played a game, I’m not going to lie to you, said Lake Nebagamon senior linebacker Nate Pearson. We had an intrasquad scrimmage last Saturday and it was like riding a bike. You shake off the rust, play a few times and you’re good to go. We’ve been through the spring training before, but in a live situation it’s been a while. It is a good time. This feels good.

After not playing against anyone else for a year and a half, it should.





UMD has not played a game since defeating Northern State from 48 to 10 November 16, 2019, at Swisher Field in Aberdeen, South Dakota. The Bulldogs finished the season 8-3, unusually bad for them, but they still captured their 12th consecutive NSIC North Division crown.

While the scrimmage will not be open to the public on Saturday, a limited number of family and friends will be in attendance. The format will be similar to UMD’s Maroon-White Spring Game. Special teams will not be live, only kickers will not be hit, quarterbacks will not be hit, but the teams will back and forth offensively and defensively enough to get into the flow of a real game, full pads and all.

Aside from not hitting the quarterback, they played live football for the first time in a long time. Mentally it was really different, just being away from our boys, said UMD coach Curt Wiese about the extended free time due to COVID. We had three and a half to four months where our interaction with them consisted of video conferencing or phone calls. And it was a challenge to keep a team together.

Wiese said last fall was disappointing and weird. Providing the new freshmen with the returning Bulldogs was a challenge.

Thanks to our boys, Wiese said. It was a strange time for our freshmen, but they didn’t even know because this was what college was to them. It was really different for the upperclassmen who had no chance to get together and socialize and work together as a team.

UMD had about a dozen non-padded workouts in the fall, but it was all split up because the Bulldogs never had their full team on the field, in the weight room, or locker room. Field capacity was limited to 50 people due to safety protocols and players had to be distributed across the field, limiting the Bulldogs to individual training.

Ultimately, however, the restrictions were relaxed.

Our boys were consistently separated, so they didn’t even have a chance to see some of their teammates in person, Wiese said. The first week of February was the first time we had the opportunity to introduce our freshmen to the rest of the team. We were always hopeful for spring, to maybe have some scrimmages, and now, thankfully, that will become a reality this weekend.

The spring season of UMDs kicked off in February with a weekly focus on the weight room and getting back into shape before moving to a traditional five days a week for the last week of March. The spring season ends next weekend with a scrimmage against Minnesota State-Mankato in the Twin Cities.

Bemidji State and Northern Michigan were originally part of the role this weekend, but were overdue.

It was fun doing some custom game planning against an opponent this week, Wiese said. Our boys are really looking forward to seeing another colored shirt.

UMD had 15 seniors scheduled to play last fall, and Pearson is one of nine of those seniors who will return for another year of eligibility assigned by the NCAA due to the circumstances. Among them are four of the UMD’s five captains: Pearson, quarterback John Larson, wide receiver Johnny McCormick, and defensive lineman Dan Monson. Zach Ojile, an all-rounder offensive player for the Bulldogs who was listed as a junior last fall, is the fifth captain.

Pearson plans to earn his bachelor’s degree this spring, but will be back to play in the fall.

Oh, yes, Pearson said, laughing.

Pearson will pursue a Masters in Education. He is an apprentice teacher at Superior High School this spring, teaching 11th grade Algebra II. His classes include Spartan footballers Ross Rivord and Kell Piggott, who have an unusual spring football season of their own.

Pearson said coming back for UMD was an easy decision for him, but it certainly couldn’t have been an easy one for everyone.

I love playing soccer for the Bulldogs, and if I got another year I wanted to play my senior year for them, he said. I know it was going to be great, and I want to be part of that team and part of that program.

Pearson has 18 quarterback sacks in his career, including a team high nine in 2019. He has the ambition to play professional football after college. He loves the game and certainly wouldn’t turn down a tryout. The 6-foot-2,225-pounder has the type of size, speed, and athleticism that scouts are looking for. He checks the boxes.

Pearson was one of 10 to 12 UMD soccer players who recently trained on campus for Minnesota Vikings scouts. He was on their radar, some other guys, maybe not that much, but that’s how it starts.

While Pearson doesn’t mind talking about the future, he really loves talking about the present, especially coming on the pitch this Saturday.

You don’t even know how excited I am for this, Pearson said. It has been a year and a half since I played against another team. I can’t wait to get out and play against them. It will be a fun time for sure.