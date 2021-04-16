AIC hockey is thriving thanks to Bill Turner

American International College hockey, now thriving in NCAA Division I, started 73 years ago, thanks to a spirited man named Bill Turner.

He harassed athletic director Henry Butova for making hockey part of the AIC varsity sports program. Once committed to it, Butova arranged test schedules that often included Boston College, Boston University, Princeton, Yale, Army, and Brown. Oh, yeah, he took a few breaths at MIT.

No complaints. Coach Turner and his intrepid band of hockey pioneers played them all and cleared themselves up well.

It all started in the 1948-49 season, when Turner built his first AIC team around scorer Joe Buchholz and iron defenders Rusty Johnson and Fred Zanetti (later an excellent educator at Springfield’s schools).

Buchholz, Zanetti and Johnson enrolled with AIC on the GI Bill and brought their love of hockey with them.

As the Turners program grew in the early 1950s, he added such scorers as Dick Longueil, Don Dextradeur, Don Geary, Wally Hespelt, and Bobby Clason. In the 1951-52 season, Buchholz had become such a regular goalscorer that he made it to All-East.

Through it all, Rusty Johnson served as the teams rock, stable on defense and able to play all the minutes Turner took from him.

After graduation, he never lost his enthusiasm for the game, leading games in high school and college, coaching as an AIC assistant, playing in adult competitions, and later in life became a stalwart for a senior team known as the Massachusetts Speed ​​Limits. For ten years, that team made trips to Snoopys Senior Hockey Tournament, hosted by Peanuts cartoonist Charles Schulz in Santa Rosa, California. Rusty remained active in senior hockey until the age of 87.

He also organized morning skating groups in Springfield, first at Cyr Arena and later at Smead Arena.

On November 17, 2018, as AIC celebrated the 70th anniversary of its first hockey game, he had the honor of participating in a ceremonial puck drop for the opening faceoff.

The announcer said that evening: As we celebrate 70 years of AIC hockey, we are grateful to Rusty Johnson and his teammates for paving the way for future hockey alums, as well as for the growth of the colleges’ hockey program.

Carl Russell Rusty Johnson Sr., 95, passed away on March 29. Memorials can be made to Vasa Order of America, Brage-Iduna Lodge, c / o John Shuttleworth, 63 Warwick Street, Longmeadow, MA 01106 or to the AIC Varsity Club Athletic Scholarship, 1000 State Street, PO Box 313, Springfield, MA, 01109 .

STRETCH ALONG: That nine-game winning streak from Red Sox made one fan wonder. What is the longest such streak in the history of the Boston American League franchise?

Well, it happened in 1946, when the Red Sox won 15 in a row from April 25 to May 10. At the time, they had a record of 21-3, and they rolled on to finish 104-50 and win their first pennant since then. 1918.

During the winning streak, they outdid the opposition by 105-46. Ted Williams hit .442 on the streak, with Johnny Pesky there next to him on .425. Starters Dave Ferriss, Mickey Harris and Joe Dobson each went 3-0. Spot starter Jim Bagby won two starts, including one complete race.

The streak’s wildest win took place at Fenway on May 8, when the Bosox triumphed 14-10 over the Chicago White Sox. Harris (5-0) threw eight and two-thirds with a 17-hitter before Ferriss finally got the last out. Pesky was 4-for-5 and scored six runs.

The streak ended at Yankee Stadium on May 11 when Tiny Bonham defeated Tex Hughson 2-0.

That was an injury-free season for the pitching rotation, which started 124 of the 154 games. Ferriss went 25-6, Hughson 20-11, Harris 17-9 and Dobson 13-7.

GENDRON DAYS: Dennis Red Gendron, the Maine coach who passed away on April 9 at the age of 63, was a popular and well-respected figure in New England hockey. He coached on both a professional and collegial level, and also found time to work with youth players.

He also wrote a book, Coaching Hockey Successfully.

Gendron spent 10 seasons as an assistant with the New Jersey Devils, including 1994-95, when they won their first Stanley Cup. That team consisted of Wilbraham’s Bill Guerin, a 1989 first round of the Gary Dineen Springfield Olympics program.

Gendron served as a UMass assistant from 2005-2011 and then went on to Yale University, where he served as the associate head coach of a team that won the 2013 NCAA Frozen Four.

After that season, he got the job as a head coach in Maine. In 1993, when Gendron was an assistant to Shawn Walsh in Maine, the Black Bears won the national championship.

RELICS GET READY: The Western Mass. Relics, a senior softball organization, recently put up a new backstop on their field at the Fish & Game Club in Ludlow. They also installed a new solar scoreboard and the infield is resurfacing.

The selection of players took place last Saturday, with team rosters available on their website www.westernmassrelics.org, along with the match schedule for the season. The Relics will have a jamboree on April 24 that starts their season with each team playing a three-inning game. The regular season starts on April 26.

Visit for more informationwww.westernmassrelics.orgor contact Steve Lepow at [email protected] or call 860-885-4556.

VANDYS DANDIES: That is likely Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter from Vanderbilt University’s pitching staff will make it to the first round in the baseball draft. Vanderbilt went to a weekend series in Tennessee and had a record of 26-5, mostly thanks to the dynamic duo.

Leiter has a 7-0 record, 0.85 run average and 84 strikeouts in 49 innings. On March 20, he defeated South Carolina with a no-hitter with 16 strikeouts. Rocker, who was MVP of the 2019 College World Series as a freshman, is 7-1 with an 1.88 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 48 innings.

Both are sons of professional athletes. Jack’s father, Al Leiter, pitched 19 seasons in the major leagues and won World Series rings with the 1993 Toronto Blue Jays and 1997 Miami Marlins. His career record of 162-132 included a no-hitter in 1996. Al can now be seen as analyst on the MLB Network.

Rocker is the son of Tracy Rocker, who played as a defensive tackle for Washington from the NFL before turning to coaching. Hes now a defensive line bus for the Philadelphia Eagles. As a college, he was a superstar at Auburn, which led to his election in 2001 to the College Football Hall of Fame.

TODAY TRIVIA: When JD Martinez had a three-homer game for the Red Sox last Sunday, he asked a question: Who has the record for three-homer games? Answer: Mookie Betts, Sammy Sosa and Johnny Mize, each with six. Mookie had five three-homer games with the Red Sox and one with the Dodgers. Martinez has done it three times, once each with the Tigers, Diamondbacks and Red Sox.

