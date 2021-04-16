Corbin is still looking, Lester is still building, Aviln is landing on IL

Davey Martinez stayed up late on Thursday night, stayed at Nationals Park until 12:30 PM, went home, and then stayed up until 2 AM reflecting on the condition of his team, especially his pitching staff.

The Nationals manager at the same time tried to find out what was going on Patrick Corbin and Stephen Strasburg and how to get both experienced starters back into recognizable form, while also making sure the rest of his staff were prepared and available for tonight’s game against the Diamondbacks. Throw in a few veterans recovering from injuries in Fredericksburg, and there was no shortage of things for Martinez to think about.

“I went home at 12:30 last night and watched a lot of videos,” he said during his Zoom pregame session with reporters. “I stayed all night, talked a bit with (pitching coach Jim) Hickey. Then I got up this morning and looked at a lot of different things. Now when I get to the baseball field, I’ll put those things aside and be ready for today’s game. “

Martinez, Hickey, and bullpen coach Henry Blanco (a longtime catcher who also participated in the nighttime skull session) watched video of Corbin and attempted to track down mechanical malfunctions that could explain the left-hander’s unusual loss of speed and control while he was 10 gave up runs in two innings on Thursday-evening.

They don’t have anything glaring, and now that Corbin insists he is feeling healthy, they will now just try to get him through in good shape for the next few days before making his next start (most likely Tuesday against the Cardinals). By then they will have already seen Strasburg against the Diamondbacks (he’s scheduled to start Sunday’s final episode).

During all this, the employees of the Nationals get information about Jon Lester in his return from a stint on the COVID-19-related injury list. Lester, who was not allowed to leave the quarantine until the beginning of this week, threw a three-inning, 49-pitch simulated game on Thursday at Fredericksburg and came forward with a strong feeling.

Lester was at Nationals Park today and told Martinez that he felt surprisingly well the day after throwing, an encouraging sign. Still, it seems that the left-handed has to make at least one more rehabilitation start before being activated and included in the rotation of the big league.

“The most important thing with him right now is just health, and making sure we get him back and he’s all healthy,” said Martinez. ‘I assume he’s going out and trying to make his next outing five innings. But as I told him today, just focus on getting through each field, and we’ll see how far you can get. See how comfortable you are, and we’ll go from there. “

Given Corbin and Strasburg’s current issues, it would be tempting to try and get Lester into the rotation ASAP. Martinez insists the Nats won’t take that approach, and that Lester will only be activated when he’s really ready.

“We want to make sure he’s ready and comfortable and that he can give us five or six innings,” said the manager. He could probably come out now and throw us three or four innings, but we don’t want to do that. We don’t want to do that to him. We want him all set and stretched out so that when he gets back, he jumps into our rotation and sheds every five days. “

So that’s the state of the rotation. The condition of the bullpen has also changed in the past 24 hours as the Nationals try to make sure they have plenty of new guns available tonight after needing seven innings from relievers on Thursday.

They addressed that problem by summoning the right hand Kyle McGowin of the alternate training location and the placement of left-handed Luis Aviln on the 10-day IL with inflammation of the left elbow.

Aviln had done extensive work in recent days. He threw 38 pitches in a disastrous performance as relief for Strasburg on Tuesday in St. Louis, then returned to throw 39 pitches over two scoreless innings on Thursday after Corbin was eliminated early.

Martinez expected both Kyle Finnegan (31 pitches over two innings on Thursday) and Wander Serum (seven appearances in the first 10 games of the season) that are needed tonight. And because Aviln wasn’t available either, the Nationals felt the need to add another arm in McGowin.

As for Suero, who has warmed up in the bullpen during two other matches in addition to his seven appearances, Martinez admitted that he sometimes has to inform the rubber-armed judge that he is free no matter how he insists he feels.

“It’s almost every day. He comes out of the game, looks at me and says, ‘I’m going out again,’ ”said Martinez. “And I’m like, ‘You’re done. You’re done for today. ‘And then he comes the next day and says,’ I’m ready to go. ‘ And I’ll say, “You’re gone today.” And he says, “No, no, no.” And I say, ‘You’re gone today. We need you for 162 games. ‘

“It’s great to have someone like that because he goes out and gives you everything he has every time you put him out there.”