Cricket: ‘Big moment’ as Pakistan completes a four run sweep against South Africa

Pakistan completed a clean sweep of four trophies in four heats against South Africa, but had moments of fear before scrambling to a three wicket win with one ball left in the fourth and final Twenty20 international at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.
“It is a great moment for Pakistan. It is not easy to win games in South Africa,” Captain Babar Azam said through an interpreter at the post-game presentation.
Pakistan, which defeated South Africa in Tests and T20 internationals in Pakistan earlier this season, followed a 2-1 one-day series win with a 3-1 victory in the T20s to round out a successful tour.
Medium-paced Bowler Faheem Ashraf secured what seemed likely an easy win for Pakistan as he took three for 17, while South Africa was thrown out for 144 in what is usually high-scoring terrain.
Pakistan drove over for one in tenth at 92 when Babar and Fakhar Zaman shared an impressive second-wicket partnership after Mohammad Rizwan was dead drunk in the first.
But Fakhar, who hit five fours and four sixes in a 34-ball 60, went for one big hit too many and cut a high catch to the back point.
Babar, who was named man of the series, was caught in the wide third man three balls later for 24 and Pakistan found itself in a collapse with six wickets falling for 37 runs.
Two no-balls in the penultimate over by Sisanda Magala proved disastrous for the hosts, with the second resulting free hit for six by Mohammad Nawaz.
However, it still went to the fifth ball of the over before Nawaz took the win with another six, off Lizaad Williams.
South Africa, with five lead players released in the Indian Premier League and no captain Temba Bavuma due to injury, hit badly but clawed back in the game despite bowling four no-balls and seven wides.
“I am disappointed, but we have young cricketers with a lot of talent and I am proud of them,” said substitute Heinrich Klaasen.
“We have shown that we can fight and compete as a young group, but we need to get more consistency in our performance.”
Faheem started earlier with a South African collapse, similar to the collapse that later hit Pakistan.
South Africa reached 73 for one after the early loss to Aiden Markram when Faheem Janneman had caught Malan halfway through the match for 33 in the ninth over.
He followed the wickets of Klaasen and George Linde. He threw his four overs in a row and gave no limit.
“My assignment was clearly from the captain, but the tone was set by the new ball winners,” he said.
Fast bowlers Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf took three for 40 and two for 18, respectively.
Rassie van der Dussen scored for South Africa with 52 of the 36 balls.
The series completed a shortened home season for South Africa, losing a T20 series to England and taking their only series win when they won two Tests against Sri Lanka before taking on Pakistan.
Babar praised the facilities his team offered at a bio-safe country club between Johannesburg and Centurion, with the matches split between the two venues.
His team is now heading to Harare for three T20 internationals and two tests against Zimbabwe.
