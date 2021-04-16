Ohio State Football Spring Game Rosters: How Are the Quarterbacks Split, and Who Is Listed as a Bullet?





COLUMBUS, Ohio The Ohio State football quarterback fight features CJ Stroud and Kyle McCord against Jack Miller in Saturday Spring Game. Stroud and McCord become quarterbacks on Team Brutus, while Miller is among the quarterbacks assigned to Team Buckeye. Their performances will be most scrutinized when the annual scrimmage kicks off at noon on BTN. Quarterbacks will wear black jerseys and are prohibited from contacting. The state of Ohio is expected to use these rosters for one half, while the second half is reserved for a controlled scrimmage that puts an attack on the defense. Among the other roster notes for Saturday at Ohio Stadium: The Bullet, the name given to a hybrid linebacker / security position, first appeared on the roster. Craig Young (Buckeye) and Ronnie Hickman (Brutus) bear those designations. Other players on the Team Brutus skill position include receivers Chris Olave, Julian Fleming, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka and the running Master Teague and Miyan Williams. Other players on Team Buckeye’s skill position include receivers Garrett Wilson, Jameson Williams and Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Marcus Crowley. Full rosters have been released, including players known to be out of spring or only participating in non-contact practice. Players who are completely out of drills include defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, cornerbacks Sevyn Banks and Cameron Brown, and linebackers Dallas Gant and Mitchell Melton. Ohio State has also released additional details on how the scrimmage will unfold: As Ryan Day announced Thursday, there will be no tackle and only flop tempo contact without bringing players to the ground. No kickoff. All rides start on the 35. All punts will include fair catches. However, field goals and extra points are live. Several of the 2020 team captains will receive their Big Ten and Sugar Bowl championship rings between Q1 and Q2. The 12-minute rest period features the Ohio State Spring Athletic Band. Buy Ohio State Sugar Bowl Champs & CFP Gear: View shirts, hats, and more merchandise commemorating Clemson’s victory in the Ohio States Sugar Bowl, as well as the gear of the Buckeyes advancing to the College Football Playoff national championship game. More Buckeyes coverage Shaun Wade and Justin Fields answered skeptics with a pro-day Why Chris Olave delayed the NFL and returned for his senior season Recipients trust and help the QB contest this spring Which means an end to the recruitment period for OSU Which players can have Bam Childress breakthrough in Spring Game? When Wyatt Davis is finally healthy, will it have an immediate NFL impact? Why 5 Star CB AJ Harris Is The Candidate To Help OSU Find Success In Recruiting Staff In Alabama Drafting the 51 best OSU soccer players on the current roster: Podcast Can Jonathon Cooper raise the NFL ceiling by switching from DE to LB? Prep Coach Brags About 2022 DT Domonique Oranges Potential: Recruiting Roundup Can freshman Donovan Jackson win a starting place on the offensive line?

