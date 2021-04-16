Flower Mound / Marcus hockey team wins state, goes to nationals – Cross Timbers Gazette | Southern Denton County | Flower Mound





Flower Mound / Marcus’ Varsity Gold hockey club won the organization’s first state championship on March 30. The team was founded about six years ago when the Flower Mound and Marcus hockey teams – rivals – joined forces due to diminishing numbers and the risk of both teams breaking up. The team – which plays in the AT&T High School Hockey League – finished the regular season with a 12-6 record (7-0 in the last seven games) and went 3-0 in the play- offs of the city championship for the first regular season championship. The team then won a single-eliminination play-in game to qualify for the state tournament and advanced to the championship game against Frisco. Brody DeJong scored FMM’s first goal, while starting goalkeeper Michael Burgos stopped 44 of the 45 shots that evening. In the beginning of the second 10-minute extra time, Ayden Frolik slipped behind the defense and scored the winning goal. Chris Turner, President of the Flower Mound / Marcus Hockey Association, said he is extremely proud of the team’s success during a challenging season because of the COVID-19 protocols. “Because of the different COVID-19 protocols put in place by the league, the team was more often than not short players for the first few months of the season,” said Turner. “To see their growth not only as players but also as young. Men have been incredibly rewarding, and I couldn’t be happier for them in their success. They have really set a new high bar for our hockey club.” Turner said linemates Griffin Joy and Ayden Frolik chased each other throughout the year to be the team’s top scorer, finishing the regular season together for second in the league. Standout player and co-captain Austin Norman won the Defensive Player of the Year award in the competition. “His leadership on and off the ice has played an important role in the cohesion of the team throughout the season and they come together at just the right time,” said Turner. Goalkeeper Michael Burgos was “particularly great” leading up to the playoffs as well as through the postseason, said Turner, who won Goalkeeper of the Year with 2.87 GAA (Goals Against Average) and a 0.906 save percentage in the game. regular competition. season and a 1.31 GAA and a .965 storage percentage in the playoffs. The team currently plays in the Div. 2 National Tournament in Omaha, Nebraska.







