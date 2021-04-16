The US and China have been 50 years since the first ping pong games

Fifty years ago this week, the first official US delegation in decades was invited to China to play ping pong. The games led to former US President Richard Nixons’ visit to China the following year and the normalization of US-China relations.

Those games have never been forgotten. And now original players are calling for renewed diplomacy as tensions between the two countries continue to build.

Related:China’s military exercises near Taiwan are of concern in the West

It was 1971 at the World Table Tennis Championships in Tokyo. The Chinese team invited the American team for a spontaneous visit. The overture seemed coincidental, but it was no accident

There is something so naturally absurd about using ping pong as a form of diplomacy that it’s kind of a charming story that we’ve been leaning on for 50 years now. “ Nicholas Griffin, author of “Ping-Pong Diplomacy: The Secret History Behind the Game That Changed the World”

There’s something so innately absurd about using ping pong as a form of diplomacy that it’s kind of a charming story we’ve been leaning on for 50 years now, said Nicholas Griffin, author of a book on what’s now called ping pong diplomacy.

He said the meeting was a deliberate move by both governments.

Related:A tense start to the US China talks in Alaska

The visit caught the imagination of Americans.

It was the front of it Time magazine, it was [on] The Johnny Carson Show, you name it, he said.

The ping pong players were everywhere. They were the story in America for a few weeks in the spring of 71.

The following year, the US invited the Chinese players. A documentary captured their visits and competitions.

The games were heralded first as friendship, and second to competition perhaps by design.

The American team was no match for the Chinese players. And it worked. China’s reputation soared in the US.

Related:Americanginseng farmers battered by trade wars and pandemic

Today, relations between the two countries are the worst since 1989 and reportedly 90% of Americans have an unfavorable view of China.

At a recent ceremony Held at the Ping Pong Museum in Shanghai, Chinese players from the original team called for a return to kinder times.

Related:What will US-China relations be like under Biden’s government?

Even though these days have had some difficulties … I hope that our two countries can find common ground and put our differences aside. We can cooperate or compete as the situation dictates, but always with the goal of peace. Yao Zhenxu, 74, former table tennis team player from the original 1971 games

Former team player Yao Zhenxu, 74, said the event could be seen as a message to the Americans.

Although these days have been difficult, he said, I hope our two countries can find common ground and put our differences aside. We can cooperate or compete as the situation dictates, but always with the goal of peace.

Cui Tiankai, the Chinese ambassador to the US, used his pre-recorded message to call for cooperation in response to pandemics and climate change.

But he did not hesitate to criticize some in the US for their antagonism to China.

Related:Biden’s choice for the UN post says the US will fight China’s agenda

After the ceremony, players and diplomats took off their coats, rolled up their sleeves, and started playing.

Just like 50 years ago, the Chinese and Americans put friendship first and competition second. And for just a few hours, it seemed everyone believed in the power of a ball.