Sports
The US and China have been 50 years since the first ping pong games
Fifty years ago this week, the first official US delegation in decades was invited to China to play ping pong. The games led to former US President Richard Nixons’ visit to China the following year and the normalization of US-China relations.
Those games have never been forgotten. And now original players are calling for renewed diplomacy as tensions between the two countries continue to build.
Related:China’s military exercises near Taiwan are of concern in the West
It was 1971 at the World Table Tennis Championships in Tokyo. The Chinese team invited the American team for a spontaneous visit. The overture seemed coincidental, but it was no accident
There is something so naturally absurd about using ping pong as a form of diplomacy that it’s kind of a charming story that we’ve been leaning on for 50 years now. “
There’s something so innately absurd about using ping pong as a form of diplomacy that it’s kind of a charming story we’ve been leaning on for 50 years now, said Nicholas Griffin, author of a book on what’s now called ping pong diplomacy.
He said the meeting was a deliberate move by both governments.
Related:A tense start to the US China talks in Alaska
The visit caught the imagination of Americans.
It was the front of it Time magazine, it was [on] The Johnny Carson Show, you name it, he said.
The ping pong players were everywhere. They were the story in America for a few weeks in the spring of 71.
The following year, the US invited the Chinese players. A documentary captured their visits and competitions.
The games were heralded first as friendship, and second to competition perhaps by design.
The American team was no match for the Chinese players. And it worked. China’s reputation soared in the US.
Related:Americanginseng farmers battered by trade wars and pandemic
Today, relations between the two countries are the worst since 1989 and reportedly 90% of Americans have an unfavorable view of China.
At a recent ceremony Held at the Ping Pong Museum in Shanghai, Chinese players from the original team called for a return to kinder times.
Related:What will US-China relations be like under Biden’s government?
Even though these days have had some difficulties … I hope that our two countries can find common ground and put our differences aside. We can cooperate or compete as the situation dictates, but always with the goal of peace.
Former team player Yao Zhenxu, 74, said the event could be seen as a message to the Americans.
Although these days have been difficult, he said, I hope our two countries can find common ground and put our differences aside. We can cooperate or compete as the situation dictates, but always with the goal of peace.
Cui Tiankai, the Chinese ambassador to the US, used his pre-recorded message to call for cooperation in response to pandemics and climate change.
But he did not hesitate to criticize some in the US for their antagonism to China.
Related:Biden’s choice for the UN post says the US will fight China’s agenda
After the ceremony, players and diplomats took off their coats, rolled up their sleeves, and started playing.
Just like 50 years ago, the Chinese and Americans put friendship first and competition second. And for just a few hours, it seemed everyone believed in the power of a ball.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]