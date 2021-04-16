Let’s enjoy the show: Saturday Bayou Classic five months late, but still a football spectacle | Southern

The 47th Bayou Classic is five months late, but right on time.

The annual meeting between Southern and Grambling on the football field cannot make up for the pain of lost loved ones or the horrifying COVID-19 symptoms suffered by the Louisiana crowds.

It can be a glimmer of hope and a chance for fans to smile even when the game is played at Shreveports Independence Stadium on Saturday at 1:30 pm, five hours from his usual New Orleans home and without its fanfare and band fight.

The Jaguars (3-1) and Tigers (0-3) have struggled their most difficult season, shortened in games, but not in effort. They have reached the end, looking for something positive in the future.

You know, wherever teams play, how hard it is to have something of your own? South coach Dawson Odums asked this week. This is ours. This is from Southern and Grambling, not from the state or anyone. It’s the Bayou Classic, the grandfather of them all. You have to get excited when you are alum no matter where the teams are or what the records are.

It has been part of Louisiana for a long time and will hopefully remain a part. It’s not Thanksgiving (week), but it’s a Saturday afternoon. Grab your popcorn, sit back and enjoy the show.

Although it is the last game on Southerns ‘schedule, the Jaguars’ season can be extended. If Arkansas-Pine Bluff loses to Prairie View in a game that kicks off 90 minutes after the start of the Bayou Classic, the SWAC West Division title becomes less clear and Southern and Prairie View could be forced to play their game that is scheduled for April 10, but is being postponed due to COVID-19 issues at Prairie View.

Often times the Bayou Classic is the deciding factor the team represents in the title game, but not this year with Grambling winless. The Tigers have endured the postponement and cancellation of their last two games, plus the loss of two offensive coordinators and their starting quarterback.

The tiger bus Broderick Fobbs does not seek sympathy. He’s hoping to rally his troops to end the season on a positive note for some sort of momentum entering the fall season. Including an open date, Grambling hasn’t played a game for 28 days. It did not return to the practice field until the beginning of last week.

It’s been really hard, but it’s been hard for everyone, Fobbs said. Of course there are some things that happened in-house that may not have happened with other programs. We don’t get a pass for the things that happen.

Everyone tries to manage their schedules and keep everyone in their house and not go out and have fun as they please. Some of us are doing much better than others, and were clearly among those who aren’t doing as well as we need to.

COVID-19 issues at Grambling forced the cancellation of games against Alabama A&M and Texas Southern. Additionally, offensive coordinator Mark Orlando resigned on March 21 and his replacement, Kendrick Nord, resigned a week later. In the midst of that, novice quarterback Geremy Hickbottom entered the NCAA transfer portal. The Tigers will apparently continue to transfer Elijah Walker as quarterback.

The Jaguars are doing well with theirs. Ladarius Skelton has brought in two wins after sitting on the bench in the loss against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Skelton has 668 yards and five touchdowns that combined rush and pass.

The Jaguars’ running game leads the SWAC at 205.8 yards per game.

Skelton will be ready, Odums said. He had a farewell week and a good training (Monday). I am happy to have experienced players on our team, such as Ladarius, who can help and guide us through any storm. He’s good and he’s getting his best this season.

For Grambling, CJ Russell and Keilon Elder have combined to rush for 243 yards and three touchdowns. In his limited playing time, Walker has completed 21 of 38 passes for 267 yards and one TD. The Tigers’ defense was not sharp, with 32.7 points and 427.3 yards per game, the latter being the second worst in the conference.

We know we have a great opponent that we will play on Saturday, a team that we respect very much, “said Odums.” They have talent. Throw records out of the window. They are a well-coached team and will be organized and structured. We know it’s going to be a street fight. You will have to play and let the play speak for you.