BCCI agrees to send men’s and women’s teams if cricket was featured in LA 2028





India’s cricket power brokers have insisted that they will “basically” send men’s and women’s teams to the Olympics when the sport is rolled back to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. Agreement was reached at a meeting of the Apex Council of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) held today on a virtual platform. It is the main encouragement to date to include cricket in the Olympic program for the first time since 1900. “The board has agreed to send both teams if cricket makes the cut for the Los Angeles Olympics,” an unnamed but senior official told the United States. Times of India newspaper. “It will be a boost for both men’s and women’s cricket,” said an unnamed official. The support of India, arguably the most powerful national governing body in the world, is seen as crucial to any successful campaign by the International Cricket Council, which has 85 member countries in men’s cricket and 56 in women’s game. A BCCI official told an Indian newspaper that the country’s men’s and women’s cricket teams would get a boost if the sport is included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Getty Images BCCI’s agreement to register with India’s National Anti-Doping Agency after years of reluctance is seen as a major boost. Doping compliance is an essential requirement for any sport seeking entry into the Olympics. The official said “if the BCCI maintains its autonomous status or is considered a national federation, it could be considered later. “At the moment it is important that the BCCI plays its part in the development of the sport.” BCCI officials indicated that there would still be a need for discussion with the Indian Olympic Association about who would select an Olympic team. In accordance with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Agenda 2020, the Los Angeles 2028 Organizing Committee has the right to propose possible additions to the program. USA Cricket has made the Olympic shot the foundation of their development plans for the next decade. The final decision on any new sports will be made by the IOC approximately four years before the 2024 Games.







