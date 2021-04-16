Pine-Richland board member resigns amid backlash over football coach’s resignation; parents advocate recovery

A Pine-Richland school board member on Friday resigned without explanation amid community uproar over the school district’s decision to fire champion-winning football coach Eric Kasperowicz earlier this week.

The school board held a special online meeting Friday afternoon to accept the resignation of Ben Campbell, a member of the first school board representing Region 1.

Campbell did not speak at the meeting, nor did the board members give a reason for his decision to step down.

But the unanimous vote to accept his resignation came after a number of parents accused the school board and administration for firing Kasperowicz on Wednesday and not giving reasons for the decision.

Campbell, who began a four-year term on the board in 2018, did not respond to phone calls or emails asking for comment on his departure from the board.

District officials have closed lips on the reasons for the firing of the highly successful Kasperowicz and his staff.

At the beginning of the board meeting, attorney Don Palmer explained the district’s silence on the matter.

“The district does not discuss human resources publicly,” he said. “Many comments and allegations are shared on traditional and social media.

“Since it is the district’s well-founded practice not to comment on personnel matters, it is not appropriate for them to respond,” Palmer said.

The district will also refrain from correcting false statements and allegations. Obviously, this is frustrating for some and confusing for others. But our legal advice has remained the same in these and other cases over the years. “

Several parents speaking at the meeting urged the board to reverse its decision.

“I think you can see from the resistance from the community over the last few days that you, as representatives of the community, have made a serious mistake,” said Marci Hamilton of Limerick Road. “It is honestly an honor and a privilege to have our players coached by someone of the caliber of Coach K and his staff. The board has damaged the reputation of these coaches.

“I would like to see the board admit their mistake, apologize to all the technical staff and invite them to come back.”

Bill Pillar, whose two sons play football, agreed.

“This is a serious mistake that will have a lasting effect on returning players as well as those who follow in the future,” he said. “He (Kasperowicz) is an excellent coach and a nice man. To fire him and his entire staff without a public hearing is tantamount to character murder. “

Jason Royal joined the chorus of parents who called on the board to reverse its decision to fire the coach.

“Correct the coaches immediately and if not, tell them why you made this decision,” he said.

Supporters of the coach who led the varsity soccer team to four WPIAL championships and two state titles have had a lot to say outside of the special school board meeting.

Hundreds of students gathered outside the football stadium on Friday morning in support of Kasperowicz and the coaching staff, and there were hundreds of comments about the matter on various social media platforms.

A change.org online petition drive calling for the restoration of the entire coaching staff collected more than 5700 signatures on Friday afternoon.

Sophomore Ella Crowell, 15, said she took part in Friday’s protest because students had to show their support for Kasperowicz.

“We are protesting today because we want justice for Coach K,” she said. “We got no explanation as to why he was fired, and we want to know that.”

Sophomore Joey Nicassio, 16, said he played as a freshman and that “nothing that happened got out of hand.”

“That’s why I feel so strong about this,” he said after attending Friday’s rally. ‘That’s why I came here. I know coach K very well. He’s from my neighborhood. If something had happened, Coach K would have done something. “

The school district informed Kasperowicz on Wednesday that his contract would not be renewed for a ninth season.

That decision came after school administrators questioned current and former footballers for several weeks about alleged misconduct.

After being fired, Kasperowicz resisted allegations that hazing and bullying were part of his program.

“I am disappointed by this decision and would like to state unequivocally that there was no bullying or hazing under my supervision in the Pine-Richland football program,” Kasperowicz said in a statement.

‘I have never allowed bullying or hazing. When I became aware of such claims, I met the individuals and immediately ended them.

“Especially if there had been bullying or hazing under my supervision, I would have followed proper reporting procedures, as I have always done in my professional career,” he said.