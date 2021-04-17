Arizona calls on Gonzaga’s Lloyd to lead the men’s basketball team





Arizona has hired longtime Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd as a men’s basketball coach. The school said Wednesday that Lloyd will be given a five-year contract pending approval by the Arizona Board of Regents. Lloyd replaces Sean Miller, who was fired after 12 years on April 7 amid an investigation into NCAA violations. After speaking to a huge pool of candidates and so many people inside and outside the college basketball world, it became clear that Tommy has the passion, the experience, the knowledge, the insight into coaching and recruitment and the drive to take us to championships, ”Arizona Athletic Director Dave Heeke said in a statement. He was a big part of the incredible rise and success of Gonzaga basketball and is highly respected for his partnership with that program’s head coach, Mark Few. We look forward to what’s next. Lloyd, 46, worked as an assistant to Few for the past 20 years, helping to transform Gonzaga into a national powerhouse. The Bulldogs have played for the national championship in two of the past four NCAA tournaments and have reached the Sweet 16 in six consecutive seasons. Lloyd was Few’s right-hand man during the run and has proven to be an adept recruiter, especially abroad. Behind Lloyd’s efforts, Gonzaga has brought in some of the best international recruits in recent years, including Rui Hachimura, Domantas Sabonis, Kelly Olynyk, Ronny Turiaf, Kevin Pangos and Killian Tillie. I am immensely grateful to President (Robert) Robbins and Dave Heeke for the incredible opportunity to lead one of the most legendary men’s basketball programs in the country, Lloyd said in a statement. While there are certainly potential obstacles ahead for our program, I embrace the challenge as we build on the existing foundation to compete for Pac-12 and national championships. I know how much Arizona basketball means to the institution, its fans, its community, and the state, and I can’t wait to get started. “ Story continues Lloyd takes over a program with an uncertain future. Arizona has been in the crosshairs of the NCAA since a 2017 FBI investigation into shady recruiting practices led to the arrest of 10 people, including former Wildcats assistant Emanuel Richardson. Arizona was hit with nine allegations of wrongdoing in a Notice of Allegations last year, including five level 1 violations. The case is currently going through the Independent Accountability Resolution Process. Arizona had three players enter the transfer portal after last season, including junior guard Jemarl Baker Jr., and junior guard James Akinjo is testing the NBA waters. At least one recruit from Arizona’s class of 2021 has chosen to reopen his recruitment since Miller was fired. More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25







