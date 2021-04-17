Cricket news 2021: Mohammad Abbas hat-trick, Hampshire vs Middlesex, County Championship, video, reaction, result





Pakistani paceman Mohammad Abbas took six wickets for just 11 runs, including a hat-trick, on Friday to leave Hampshire on course for a victory over Middlesex in the Englands County Championship. After Hampshire made 319 in their first innings on the second day of four at Southampton, it wasn’t long before bowler Abbas struck on his way to remarkable numbers of 6-11 in 11 overs, while Middlesex dropped to 79 all-out. It’s a great day for me, Abbas told BBC Radio Solent after stumps. I took two wickets and before bowing to my third wicket realized Ramadan is on and that’s lucky for us and Friday is lucky day for me. Watch every match of the 2021 IPL live and on demand on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14 days for free now An incredible spell of bowling from Mohammad Abbas this morning. So far 6 wickets, of which 5 in a time frame of 17 deliveries AND including a Hattrick. World. Class.pic.twitter.com/WQPRrl0RXD – Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) April 16, 2021 5 wickets for 3 runs in 2.5 overs Make a bow Mohammad Abbas. – Dennis Abbas (@DennisCricket_) April 16, 2021 Hampshire captain James Vince chose not to enforce the follow-on and on stumps, the hosts were 204-2 in their second innings – a huge 444-run lead, with Ian Holland 90 not out and Sam Northeast unbeaten on 99. Abbas, known for being particularly accurate in the kind of early season conditions in England that often aids bowling, hit twice in two balls in his first over to fire Max Holden and Nick Gubbins. The 31-year-old then completed his first-class hat-trick with the first episode of his second over when Middlesex captain Steve Eskinazi fell for a duck edge to wicket-keeper Lewis McManus. Abbas then made both Robbie White and Martin Andersson pay for nothing apiece. At that stage, Middlesex was 14-5, with Abbas taking all the wickets to fall. Sam Robson became Abbas’s sixth victim when he was caught for 18 years after lunch. Four balls later, Bowled Test quick Abbas clean Toby Roland-Jones as Hampshire looked to keep their unbeaten start to the championship season after an opening win over Leicestershire.







