The potential relocation of AHL teams is endangering the future of hockey in Binghamton





(WBNG) – The future of hockey in Binghamton is up for debate. According to the management of Vision’s Federal Credit Union Veterans Memorial Arena, there is a dispute between the local ownership group Binghamton Devils and the New Jersey Devils. The Binghamton Devils are playing the current American Hockey League season in Newark due to the pandemic. The current agreement between the New Jersey Devils and the Binghamton ownership group is for five years, and the agreement will expire after the 2021-22 season. Arena manager Chris Marion said they had been made aware of the dispute earlier this week. “We’re a third party to that, so we don’t have much information other than that we manage the building, but those two organizations have some sort of dispute that seems to call into question the placement of the AHL branch here,” Marion said. Additional information supports the news of a possible move in AHL teams. On April 5, 2021, a trademark was filed by the current president of Utica Comets, Robert Esche, for the Utica Devils. The file found on the Website of the United States Patent and Trademark Office requested a number of Utica Devils trademarked items ranging from clothing and toys to entertainment services. According to the Utica Observer-Dispatch, the Comets contract with Vancouver (renewed in 2018) has an opt-out following this season. 12 Sports contacted the county, which provided the following statement on Marion’s behalf: Arena management was notified this week of a dispute between the local ownership group of Binghamton Devils and the New Jersey Devils over the placement of their branch in Binghamton. As a third party to the agreement between the two private companies, we do not need to disclose further details. The Arena and Binghamton have been home to AHL hockey for nearly 50 years and our facility is poised to be a home to professional hockey in the future. We will do everything we can to be helpful. 12 Sports also contacted the AHL, who responded by saying: “The league has not received a request from the New Jersey Devils to move their AHL franchise.” The AHL also said it had not received a request from Utica and had no comment. “We were ready to host AHL hockey. We could do it now,” said Marion. “Obviously they chose to play the season in Newark. There’s nothing about the facility that is stopping us from hosting hockey with anyone … that’s what’s really disappointing for us.” Marion said they have been given no indication of when this dispute could be resolved as they are a third party to the situation. He added that Arena management are confident they can attract a professional hockey team if New Jersey relocates its AHL team. This is a story in progress. Stay with 12 News for more information.

