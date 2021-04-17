Your Milwaukee Guide to the Golden Years

2505 E. BRADFORD AVE.

When Susan Lamms’s mother fell and broke her hip, she had to find a place for rehab. Lamm chose the health and rehabilitation center in the Eastcastle Place residential community on the east side of Milwaukees. The experience was so positive, both the quality of service and the friendliness of the staff, that Lamm decided to transfer her mother to memory care in Eastcastle once her rehab was completed.

We knew she needed a reminder, says Lamm. We thought it might be overpriced at Eastcastle Place, but instead we found it was very competitive. And the staff are so nice and accommodating.

Lamm appreciates that the staff took the time to get to know and understand her mother and her unique needs.

There was definitely a silver lining to my mother’s black cloud that broke her hip, and that’s that it led us to Eastcastle Place, she says. I am sure my mother is in the best possible place for care, comfort and commitment.

7577 N. TEUTONIA AVE.

Golden Path is a family, said Nicosia King, its founder and CEO. We strive to support our members.

With Golden Path home care, members receive care from a well-trained Golden Path employee to assist them in the comfort of their own home with things like bathing, dressing, preparing meals and more.

Colleen Koderca, a Golden Path nurse who provides nursing assessments, training and advice, received one of the Milwaukee Magazines Excellence in Nursing Awards last year. A panel of professionals from the Wisconsin Nurses Association found her dedication to her patients to be extraordinary.

Golden Path also offers an assisted living facility, which provides 24-hour supervision and assistance, as well as community activities, transportation to appointments, medication management, and other health care services.

One of Golden Paths’ clients recently left the state and before she left, called King to thank her for the help she and her staff have provided over the years.

I like Golden Path, she says. They have been there for me every time I need them.

10101 W. WISCONSIN AVE.

St. Camillus Life Plan Community is growing with the East Residence independent living extension. The East Residence is expected to open in April 2022 and will contain 168 additional apartments. Julie Leveritt, the independent housing manager of St. Camillus, emphasizes the benefits of a life plan community that offers security for the future. St. Camillus Home Health Services can help people with higher needs live independently, allowing them to live independently for longer if they wish.

St. Camillus’ unique Revitalize Wellness program also attracts residents with its variety of social programming and wellness activities. Some popular programs include literature circles, Nordic walking groups, and culinary workshops and experiences.

During the pandemic, St. Camillus strived to keep his community safe, and in February he vaccinated his independent residents.

I thank God every day for living in such a wonderful community, says one resident. The creativity by the employees during this pandemic was extraordinary.

1840 N. PROSPECT AVE.

With the completion of the North Tower, St. Johns on the Lake will add 27,000 square feet to their lower East Side community.

There’s a card room, a table tennis and shooting room, a dance studio, and even a meditation maze with views of Lake Michigan, says Lucia Klebar, the sales director. The three towers are both easily accessible to all residents and each has unique amenities such as Taylors, a gourmet restaurant in the central tower, the hot water pool and fitness center in the South Tower, and the full-service salon and spa in the North Tower.

With COVID-19 vaccinations already administered to self-employed residents, things are safely returning to normal in Saint Johns with new events and social opportunities on the calendar.

They all felt excited and hopeful about all the new things beginning this year, Klebar says.

Moving to a retirement home or assisted living is not as easy as packing up, driving there and settling in. There are contracts to sign, Medicaid bureaucracy to wade through, confusing jargon to sort out, and many more hurdles that can complicate the process.

People can get the wrong information from an admission person in an institution, says Carol Wessels, a lawyer who practices elder law at Wessels & Liebau. For example, they may be told to sell their home to be eligible for Medicaid. That is absolutely not true. Before taking any action based on what someone who is not a lawyer is telling you, you really need to start with the right information.

Wessels & Liebau, a firm whose main field of activity is elderly law, consults with seniors and their family members trying to navigate these difficult legal waters. In addition to figuring out exactly how to qualify for Medicaid assistance, Wessels also goes through the intricate ins-and-outs of the contract residents sign with retirement provisions.

You have to be careful and know what questions to ask, Wessels says. Are their staff specially trained? Does it employ more people than just the minimum required for a permit? We understand how stressful it is to take care of yourself or a loved one, and we want to make it easier.

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, U.S. seniors lose an estimated $ 36.5 billion to financial abuse by the elderly each year.

We have a policy of identifying and dealing with senior clients who we believe have reduced capacity or who may be the victims of financial abuse, said Bryan Sadoff of Sadoff Investment Management.

As an independent fiduciary financial advisor, Sadoff is committed to looking after the interests of its clients, and there are several ways in which the company helps protect clients’ assets. Sadoff says one of the ways is to establish a trusted contact. If the company cannot reach the client or Sadoff feels that the client’s behavior is not normal, the company can reach out to the trusted contact to assist in resolving matters. If the situation is serious enough, the company can notify the Wisconsin Adult Protection Service or the authorities.

The firms work with clients more than just protecting their assets. Sadoff helps clients achieve financial continuity with their spouse and their children. He, and other advisers at Sadoff, help determine investment objectives, discuss appropriate withdrawal rates, manage taxes, and more. This investment management gives seniors peace of mind and can help avoid a costly mistake. Planning Ahead When it comes to funerals, good planning on your part can save your loved ones a lot of grief and frustration. It also ensures that the day goes according to plan.

We often see family members saying, I don’t know what they wanted, says Mark Krause of Krause Funeral Homes. Planning ahead removes that uncertainty. It eliminates the pressure and stress and helps avoid emotionally charged disagreements.

One of the things to consider when planning a funeral is where you would like it to be. At the funeral home itself? At a church? Or maybe an outdoor ceremony? You can also specify the type of service, be it secular or religious, including which prayers, songs, or lectures you want to include. Other decisions include the type of flowers, chest, and clothing. And if you choose, you can even pay in advance.

You can schedule as quickly or slowly as you feel comfortable with, Krause says. First, discuss it with the people closest to you. Then you can come in, most people take two or three visits and collect all the information you need and put it all in writing with us. Planning ahead is a gift to your loved ones.

