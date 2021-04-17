Blasting Tyler Glasnow shows that he has the right moves

Connect with us

NEW YORK When Tyler Glasnow came to New York before pandemic protocols, he took an interesting step to pass the time.

He would go to Washington Square Park in the Greenwich Village area and play chess against the local experts lined up at the regular tables.

I would … be beaten by all the chess players, but it was still fun, ‘Glasnow said on Friday. The ones who look the worst are always the best. … It’s fun. And it’s like you learn a lot from them too, because they are so much better than me. ‘

Glasnow started hanging out in the park while living in New York for three seasons before coming to the Rays in July 2018. But he played chess since he was in elementary school.

So does that make him good?

It depends on what your scale of good is, ”he said. I could probably beat people who don’t play chess very often. I’ve played for many years and stuff, but I’m not studying it or anything. It’s kind of like something I do on my phone to pass the time.

On Saturday, Glasnow will be focused on a different kind of strategy, trying to extend his great start to the season by posting a 1-0, .46 record by allowing just one run over three games, conceding seven hits and having 29 strikeouts in 19 innings.

It’s been so effective for a number of reasons, including throwing a punch and the impressive use of its new slider. But the right-hander said he was most proud of his consistency in spring training.

There’s always been some kind of disconnect for me in the past, like spring to season, ‘he said. But (this year) I think it’s just the consistency and what I’ve been working on physically, mentally and that third field. It was like a smooth transition. ‘

Glasnow plans to wear cool looking custom cleats on Saturday that will go up for auction next month (auctions.mlb.com) for the benefit of More Than Baseball (an organization that helps minors with expenses) and the Loeffel Epilepsy Foundation (his favorite charity). The cleats have the logo of the Taco Surf, a small eatery in Rosarito, Mexico, that he likes.

Medical affairs

Midfielder Kevin Kiermaier felt very good the day after testing his tense left quad in simulated game situations, said manager Kevin Cash, and will go through another similar workout on Saturday. If so, Kiermaier could be activated as early as Sunday. Glasnow, the teams’ union representative, said they are now committed to reaching the 85 percent threshold for vaccinations among Tier 1 personnel (players, coaches, staff in close contact) to relax the protocols, although he is not sure van was whether everyone had their shots or the status of the two-week wait.

Number of the day

25

Innings the Rays went without holding a lead, from the fourth Tuesday through the first inning on Friday.

miscellaneous

The taxi crew for the six-game trip to New York and Kansas City consists of 40-man roster-infielder Vidal Brujan and non-roster catcher Kevan Smith (because of his resilience), and pitchers Dietrich Enns, Louis Head and David Hess.

The Rays are still listing TBA for the Sunday starter, which sounds like they are considering using an opener for Ryan Yarbrough, who is on the job and not a great match against the Yankees.

The temperature of the first pitch was 45 degrees.

Since the Yankees were off on Thursday, Jackie Robinson Day was celebrated on Friday, so the Rays all wore No. 42 jerseys again.

