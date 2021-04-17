Indoor football is likely to return to Billings

BILLINGS – Indoor football is back on the table in Billings.

MTN Sports has learned that an ownership group called Pick Six Entertainment, LLC, has a contract agreement with First Interstate Arena, pending approval from the Yellowstone County Commissioners at their next meeting on Tuesday at 9:30 am.

Keith Russ, a member of the new ownership group, told MTN Sports by phone Friday that many of the team details will be announced at a media conference on Friday, April 30, including team name, colors and possibly a head coach. Russ confirmed that Billings will be part of the eight-team Champions Indoor Football League. However, Amarillo and West Texas are inactive this season with COVID-19 restrictions on their arenas, Russ said. He added that Billings and Rapid City, SD, are likely the two expansion teams.

Fans of Teams that recognize Billings include the Omaha (Neb.) Beef and Sioux City (Iowa) Bandits. The Wyoming Mustangs are a freshman member headquartered in Gillette, where Russ is both the owner and the current head coach. The CIF is three weeks into the season and also showcases three Kansas teams in Dodge City, Salina and Wichita.

The Billings franchise would kick off next year with a three-year contract proposal through 2024. Ownership calls for six home games per season at First Interstate Arena, plus the option of playoffs.

The last time Billings drafted an indoor soccer team was five years ago with the Wolves in 2015 and 2016. The Wolves reached their only playoff appearance in that last season, but lost their opener by eight points to Nebraska. Chris Dixon was the team’s head coach. Before that, Dixon was an all-league quarterback for the Billings Outlaws who had an 11-year run with three league championships in 2006, 2009 and 2010. The Outlaws retired after the 2010 season after a tornado ripped the roof off of then Rimrock Auto Arena.