Sports
Indoor football is likely to return to Billings
BILLINGS – Indoor football is back on the table in Billings.
MTN Sports has learned that an ownership group called Pick Six Entertainment, LLC, has a contract agreement with First Interstate Arena, pending approval from the Yellowstone County Commissioners at their next meeting on Tuesday at 9:30 am.
Keith Russ, a member of the new ownership group, told MTN Sports by phone Friday that many of the team details will be announced at a media conference on Friday, April 30, including team name, colors and possibly a head coach. Russ confirmed that Billings will be part of the eight-team Champions Indoor Football League. However, Amarillo and West Texas are inactive this season with COVID-19 restrictions on their arenas, Russ said. He added that Billings and Rapid City, SD, are likely the two expansion teams.
Fans of Teams that recognize Billings include the Omaha (Neb.) Beef and Sioux City (Iowa) Bandits. The Wyoming Mustangs are a freshman member headquartered in Gillette, where Russ is both the owner and the current head coach. The CIF is three weeks into the season and also showcases three Kansas teams in Dodge City, Salina and Wichita.
The Billings franchise would kick off next year with a three-year contract proposal through 2024. Ownership calls for six home games per season at First Interstate Arena, plus the option of playoffs.
The last time Billings drafted an indoor soccer team was five years ago with the Wolves in 2015 and 2016. The Wolves reached their only playoff appearance in that last season, but lost their opener by eight points to Nebraska. Chris Dixon was the team’s head coach. Before that, Dixon was an all-league quarterback for the Billings Outlaws who had an 11-year run with three league championships in 2006, 2009 and 2010. The Outlaws retired after the 2010 season after a tornado ripped the roof off of then Rimrock Auto Arena.
xfbml : true,
version : 'v2.9'
});
};
(function(d, s, id){
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) {return;}
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = "https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js";
js.async = true;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); -->
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]