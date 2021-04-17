Western rises 3-0 in the final of the Island Junior Hockey League with 5-2 win | Local-Sports | Sport





CHARLOTTETOWN, PEI – The Arsenault’s Fish Mart Western Red Wings are exactly where they want to be. After winning two road games in Charlottetown, the Red Wings can win their fourth consecutive Island Junior Hockey League title on Sunday with a home ice win. Puck drop for Game 4 in the best-of-seven series is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Evangeline Recreation Center. “The boys have earned the opportunity here with two strong matches. That said, it will be the hardest to win, ”said Western head coach Nathan DesRoches after a 5-2 win over the A&S Scrap Metal Metros in Game 3 Friday at the Eastlink Center. ‘I know Sherwood. They are a character group, they are a strong group, they are a (proud) group and we know they will not hand it over to us. “ Arsenault’s Fish Mart Western Red Wings captain Chandler Wood sends a pass to the wide-open A&S Scrap Metal Metros goal in Game 3 of the Island Junior Hockey League Final. – Jason Malloy Friday’s game was the closest in the series, with Western leading 2-1 en route to third. Alex Morrissey gave the visitors a 3-1 lead five minutes into the final frame and added an insurance goal three minutes later. “Chandler DesRoches threw the puck past the defender and (we) went down two-for-one,” said the 21-year-old resident of Tignish, describing the winning goal. “I just hit (the pass) out of the air, and it dripped in five holes.” Silas Handrahan had a goal and two assists when Western won his 24th game in a row. Captain Chandler Wood and Isaac Callaghan also scored. Chandler DesRoches had two assists while singles went to Jack DesRoches, Austin Callaghan, Isaac Callaghan and Morrissey. Barrington Duffy scored both goals for the home side. Josh Dow, Jason Poley, Kayden MacLeod and Cale Pierce each had an assist. A&S Scrap Metal Metros forward Barrington Duffy, center, brings the puck into Arsenault’s Fish Mart Western Red Wings zone during Game 3 of the Island Junior Hockey League final Friday at the Eastlink Center. – Jason Malloy Stephan Giansante stopped 24 shots in the win, including one when he appeared to have been defeated before saving a glove on a shot from close to the goal line in the third period. His teammates chose him as their player of the game. “He’s a calm, cool and collected goalkeeper and he brings a strong presence (in) the locker room,” said the head coach. “He’s been very good to us and we certainly don’t take his game for granted.” Arsenault’s Fish Mart Western Red Wings goalkeeper Stephan Giansante was a key cog in Western’s 24-game win streak. – Jason Malloy Matt Jelley stopped 22 shots in the loss while Noah Laybolt stopped all four shots he encountered during a short period in the first period. “Early on in the game I thought we had a lot of chances and were not capitalizing, and I thought Jelley had made some great saves for them,” said Nathan DesRoches. The Wings go home with a 3-0 lead, but know that the job is not finished. “It feels great,” said Morrissey, who is in his last season of junior hockey. “We’re not done yet … we have to go home and … hopefully we finished there.” Jason Malloy is the sports editor of The Guardian. He can be reached by email at [email protected] and followed up on Twitter @SportGuardian RELATED:







