



Eleven Table Tennis VR Official Ranking Tournament – May REGISTRATION FOR ELIGIBLE TOURNAMENT CLOSES SOON! Newspaper headlines Only players with an Elo rating of 2000 or higher * can register directly for the May Monthly Leaderboard Tournament, starting at April 24 further.

Players with an Elo rating below 2000 * will run one instead Qualifying tournament which will run from April 18 to 30 Registration is now open: https://forms.gle/wZShTqw2DzgbDABZ9 and closes at 10 p.m. BST on Saturday, April 17.

The last 16 players left in the Qualifying tournament earn their entry into the Monthly Ranking Tournament that is about to begin May 1 * From Wednesday April 14, 5:00 PM BST Details We are nearing the end of our first official monthly ranking tournament, which has been a huge success, with over 400 of you taking part and hundreds of great matches being played. However, there are a number of things that have emerged as opportunities for improvement: The nature of a seeded tournament means that many lower-rated players were immediately matched with much stronger opponents, in games that were extremely one-sided. This is not fun for anyone.

The number of participants forced us to spin a single elimination bracket, so only one loss and players were eliminated. This wasn’t much fun either, especially if the only match you were allowed to play was against someone with hundreds of Elo points above you.

The duration of a 48-hour round has been problematic for some, especially on the weekends or early rounds when players get used to interacting with their opponent and arranging their matches. To address these issues, starting with our Monthly Leaderboard Tournament in May, players with an Elo rating below 2000 will not participate directly in the tournament, but will instead participate in a single elimination. Qualifying tournament in advance, where the last 16 remaining players automatically qualify for the May Monthly Leaderboard Tournament. We hope this will have a few effects: Players participating in the Qualifying tournament will have a higher chance of meeting opponents with a similar skill level to theirs, meaning people will play more fun, exciting and closer matches.

By the Qualifying tournament structure to reduce the total number of players in the Monthly Ranking Tournament, we may be able to switch to Double Elimination as a structure (TBC – depending on the total number of inputs), which means people can play more matches in each tournament.

If we still can’t hold a double elimination for the monthly leaderboard tournament, we can at least offer a longer period for each round to be completed – hopefully at least 72 hours (TBC – depending on the total number of inputs

Less importantly, it makes administration smoother for the team running these events, so instead of a massive spike in work around the start of a tournament, things will be spread out a little more over the month. We hope all of this makes sense and is welcomed as we continue to try to improve the tournament experience for all involved, but if you have any questions or concerns please feel free to let us know and we will be happy to clarify or comment . This is a learning experience for all of us and we just want to provide the best events we can for everyone. Thank you everyone for making these tournaments a success!

