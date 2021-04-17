JT Brubaker finds attack zone, leads Pirates past Brewers

The Pittsburgh Pirates put together three aspects of Friday-night baseball victory in their 6-1 win against the Brewers at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

• Most important was the performance of starting and winning pitcher JT Brubaker, who worked six innings (83 pitches), struckout eight without a walk and produced only one run and four hits. He hit three batters, but none of them scored. In doing so, Brubaker (2-0) lowered his ERA from 1.93 to 1.76 in his three starts.

• On the other side of the ball, the Pirates had eight hits, including Colin Moran’s third homerun of the season, Adam Frazier’s two-run triple and Bryan Reynolds’ RBI double. Gregory Polanco added his second homer in three games in the eighth inning, a 120-foot shot with two runs to midfield.

• In the end, Brubaker got help from his bullpen during the last three innings. The Brewers loaded the bases against Chris Stratton in the seventh, but Sam Howard entered the game and threw one pitch to Travis Shaw, who flew to left field. Kyle Crick and Duane Underwood Jr. the eighth and ninth worked without incident.

The win helped the Pirates (6-8) improve their record to 5-2 since a six-game lost streak in the first week of the season.

However, Brubaker was not without hiccups and had to work out of trouble in the third and fifth innings. He went from being dominant in the first two innings to losing control of his pitches in the third.

He used only 14 pitches to retire the Brewers’ first six batters. It was the least in the first two innings of every game in the majors this season and the least by the Pirates in 10 years (Jeff Karstens).

But the third inning was almost a nightmare.

Brubaker gave up a double to Luis Urias, the second batter of the inning.

Then, after striking out pitcher Adrian Houser, Brubaker leadoff hitter Jackie Bradley Jr. and Keston Huira.

With the bases loaded and two outs, the crowd at American Family Field got rowdy, looking for more drama. The next batter was Shaw, who completely outplayed Brubaker before striking out on a pitch in the center of the plate.

Shaw caught a piece of it, but catcher Jacob Stallings easily caught the wrong tip. It was Brubaker’s 24th pitch of the inning, and he registered 93.4 mph.

In the fifth inning, Brubaker faced a similar dilemma when he gave up Tyrone Taylor’s RBI double and hit Huira with a pitch for the second time.

Again, that brought out Shaw on the board with two. Shaw grounded down the middle, but short stop Kevin Newman was behind the bag and was able to record the easy force-out. In total, Shaw stranded eight runners, five from scoring position, after entering the game with three homeruns and 12 RBI’s.

Apart from the three hit-by-pitches, Brubaker showed good command.

Before the game, Pirates manager Derek Shelton said he wanted to see Brubaker “(trust) his gear in the strike zone.”

“I think that’s a challenge for all young pitchers,” said Shelton. “When they become really good pitchers, they do that every time or four times out of five.

“With Bru, we are still in the situation in which we trust him. ‘Your stuff is really good, man. Just go after people and attack them and you can stay in the zone and get out. ‘

“All young pitchers learn that.”

