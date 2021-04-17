5 Things I Watch During My First Open Spring Training Course in Iowa

Iowa defensive lineman Zach VanValkenburg, 97, tackles Illinois Chase Brown during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, December 5, 2020 in Champaign, Illinois. fall. (AP Photo / Charles Rex Arbogast)

Football is half back.

By that I mean that it is the first football practice in the open spring. It’s been 511 days since fans have been to Kinnick Stadium for the 2019 Iowa-Illinois game and hope to return in 140 days for the season opener against Indiana.

For them it is coming home. For me it is my first time.

We never know what we got until it’s gone, and I remember watching Iowa football games when I interviewed for this job and thinking about what I would give to be one of the few media members who own a football stadium may enter.

Even when I watched the afternoon games in Texas on TV I thought I’ll never complain about standing in 100 degree heat again, sweating off all my makeup and hair products, taking a sip from a cold tall guy who wets my mouth makes just enough to scream blasphemy at my team again.

I digress, but I’m sure Iowans feel the same way.

It will not be completely normal. You have to cover up, but there is still football to watch, and that can turn what may seem like a monotonous open spring practice in other years into a true gift.

As a new writer with three weeks of spring football under my belt, I’ll be focusing on five things during my Kinnick debut.

Will the early players become early playmakers?

This is my own bias that shines through because I have spoken with and written about the six early enrollees in Iowa. Watching sports is always more attractive when you know the players on the field.

There has been a lot of talk of Keagan Johnson and Arland Bruce IV impressing the veterans during practice. In the April 6 press conference, senior cornerback Riley Moss said:

I know Keagan just got here a few months ago. He really made a good move. Totally fine with time, but he’s definitely been a standout for the younger guys.

Senior safety Jack Koerner was also asked about the younger players that day.

Arland and Keagan both have some very obvious athletic traits, he said.

But there are also Justice Sullivan, Zach Twedt, David Davidkov and local star Connor Colby, from Cedar Rapdis Kennedy. Sullivan may not be the next man on the line of defense, but given the three open spots, it’s likely he’ll be taking snaps in practice.

There’s less room for players like Davidkov and Colby as the line of attack returns six letter winners and three freshmen in the wings, but how will they compete against the big boys? Especially someone like Davidkov, who lost his senior football season to COVID-19.

Twedt, who played tight end in high school, may be in the same boat with linebacker, which returns five letter winners.

Lions and tigers and wide receivers, oh my!

There are many, and veterans like Tyrone Tracy Jr., Nico Ragaini, Charlie Jones, and Max Cooper have been waiting to take over.

There’s no question that Iowa could experiment with real-life freshmen Bruce or Johnson during the regular season, but receivers like Ragaini and Tracy are ready to take the main stage, and Jones hopes he’s not just bringing back stairs this year.

Desmond Hutson is also a young name that came up this week. He was one of four freshmen named in this year’s 2020 leadership group. During his three-year varsity career at Raytown High School in Missouri, Hutson got 119 passes for a school record of 1,940 career yards.

Reloading the defense line

Who will replace Daviyon Nixon, Chauncey Golston and Jack Heflin?

So far, the depth chart lists junior Noah Shannon, redshirt freshmen Logan Jones and Yahya Black and sophomore Logan Lee as tackles and senior Zach VanValkenburg, sophomore Chris Reames and juniors John Wagoner and Joe Evans as ends.

We don’t deviate much from year to year, Iowa assistant defense coach Jay Niemann said Wednesday. You may have a guy whose name is new to the lineup, but he’s been through a lot of the same things in terms of his development.

VanValkenburg, Shannon, Wagoner and Evans are all recurring letter winners. Evans played in all eight games last year, recording three solo tackles, four assists, two tackles for loss, one sack, four quarterback press and one pass-break-up. Shannon recorded 11 tackles, including six solo, with a shared tackle for loss and one sack.

Wagoner played in four games, amassed three assisted tackles and one quarterback press, but Niemann said he sees him prominently as an end of tackle.

He has the height and enough mobility to play outside, but he also has enough size and strength to play inside, Niemann said. While most of his reps have been on the brink, and so far this spring, especially in passing third-place situations, I think there’s still a potential for him to play in.

VanValkenburg returns as a defensive player of the All-Big Ten’s second team, who tied for a national best with four fumbles and recorded 30 tackles, including 14 solo, 8.5 for loss and 3.5 sacks.

Last year, as for the All-Big Ten stuff, you wouldn’t know that, Niemann said. You think he comes in here with a chip on his shoulder and a lot to prove. That’s because that’s how he approaches it. Whatever the circumstances.

Is the quarterback competition real?

Junior Spencer Petras, sophomore Alex Padilla and redshirt freshman Deuce Hogan have all taken on representatives for the quarterback this spring, but Petras is seemingly in charge of the team on and off the field.

Plus, teammates like Tracy have said he’s made improvements in accuracy this off-season.

Yall can recall Spencer not being super accurate last fall, but right now he’s putting the balls on the money, Tracy said Tuesday.

Who are the options for tight number 2?

It’s been a while since we talked about tight ends, but with Shaun Beyer leaving, there’s room for one more to split the action with junior Sam LaPorta.

LaPorta, an honorable mention All-Big Ten team member, started in five games last year, amassing a team-high 27 receptions and second-most 271 reception yards. His first touchdown in his career came late in the season against Illinois. Before that, he was one of eight true freshmen to see game action in 2019.

The competition behind him includes Luke Lachey, a six-foot, 237-pound freshman who saw action in one game before red-shirting last season. Lachey was featured on the spring football depth chart at the opening conference.

But otherwise there is not much experience. The roster includes walk-on seniors Bryce Schulte, who played in all eight games last year and one game in 2018, and Tommy Kujawa, who hasn’t seen any game action yet. Redshirt freshman Elijah Yelverton has also seen game action.

Sophomore Josiah Miamen was recently arrested, but no official statement has been made by coaches, so it’s unclear where he currently stands with the program.

Comments: (319) -398-8387, [email protected]