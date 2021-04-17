Women’s Tennis Sweeps Weekend Series Against New Mexico, Air Force – The Daily Aztec

The San Diego state women’s tennis team had gotten into a rut in recent weeks. The team had lost four of its last five games, including both road races last week in Boise.

As it turns out, the Aztec ailments cure was a return home.

Returning to the Aztec Tennis Center for the last time this season, the Aztecs (5-5, 3-3 Mountain West Conference) didn’t lose a single set, with both New Mexico (7-6, 1-4 MWC) and Air Force ( 10-5, 2-3 MWC) during the weekend.

Despite the short slip, head coach Peter Mattera knew that other factors played a role during those matches.

We had three people who had recently come off a mandatory three-week COVID break, Mattera said. Yes, we were losing a bit, but it wasn’t really tennis related, but more of the other stuff.

Game 1

In the first game of the weekend, SDSU really looked back at full power for the first time the entire season.

In the first of two weekend games, the Aztecs brought out the brooms in a 4-0 sweep of the Lobos.

Two quick wins in doubles indicated the Aztecs were fresh and ready to win.

Senior Tamara Arnold and junior Alicia Melosch made quick work of senior Natasha Munday and freshman Hsuan Hung on the first field, taking a 6-1 victory to start the day.

Shortly after, junior Regina Pitts and freshman Cecile Morin took the point for the Aztecs with a 6-3 win over senior Yue Lin Chen and junior Myu Kageyama.

Singles were largely the same as the Scarlet and Black continued to dominate the field.

The first win came on the first field when Arnold took her third straight win in singles at No. 1 with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Lin Chen.

On track two, Pitts triumphed 6-3, 6-1 over Kageyama, while senior Abbie Mulbarger took the dual-set victory by beating freshman Satoho Toriumi 6-1, 6-2.

Game 2

SDSU’s winning ways continued when the team welcomed Air Force to the Aztec Tennis Center for Senior Day.

The Scarlet and Black paid another visit to the broom closet and swept the Falcons to the tune of a 4-0 win. With the win, SDSU now stands 14-0 all time against the Air Force.

Since it was Senior Day, the Aztecs brought the energy, but the Air Force brought it back at their own pace.

Despite this, Melosch said the Aztecs could still handle the air force.

They have a number of different tactics that are quite difficult to adapt, Melosch said. I feel like we support each other quite well as a team, I think this helped us a lot against the Air Force.

Like the previous affair, the Aztecs drew first blood on doubles, while Pitts and Morin took a quick 6-2 victory over junior Alex Kuo and sophomore Ksenia Vasilyev.

However, the Falcons turned the script on the Aztecs when the second duo of Shailla Alda and Sydney beat Fitch Mulbarger and senior Nnena Nadozie 6-4 on the third field.

Thus, the set of doubles was the same. The point was to be decided in the third court, where neither Melosch and Arnold, nor Air Force senior Meredith Jones and freshman Isabella Flodin refused to give a thumbs up.

Ultimately, it was the Aztecs who cut the Falcons’ wings as Melosch and Arnold took a thrilling 7-6 (10-8) victory.

With all doubles matches over, both teams moved to singles where the Aztecs continued to dominate.

First, Nadozie scored a decisive 6-2, 6-1 victory over Kuo on the third lane, while Morin scorched Alda for a 6-4, 6-1 victory.

Melosch served as the clutch, who swept another 6-2, 7-5 victory over sophomore Mebellis Becerra.

Next one…

The Aztecs will pack their bags and hit the road for their penultimate road trip of the season. SDSU will be in Fort Collins, where it will face Colorado State (2-4, 1-1 MWC) on April 17 and Wyoming (9-6, 3-2 MWC) on April 18.