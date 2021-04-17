Come one, come all: The Haywood County Senior Games are back in action | News

Ron Clauser was a spring chicken when he first started the Senior Games 20 years ago, falling into one of the youngest age categories of 55-60.
It started off simple enough, with another shuffleboard player recruiting him to give it a try. Clauser was soon all-in, and the Senior Games became his most eagerly anticipated time of the year.
It keeps you active, it’s a way of meeting people you don’t normally meet, and it’s a way of having fun, he said.
Clauser has participated in all kinds of activities over the years that he would not have attempted without the Senior Games, such as bocce.
I didn’t know the rules and had never played, but someone explained, This is how you play and I went out and did my best, Clauser said.
After all, that’s what it’s all about.
There are all kinds of activities that don’t require you to be an athlete, such as croquet and horseshoes, said Ruth Elson, a Haywood County Senior Games ambassador.
While the Senior Games role includes traditional sports such as track, tennis, and swimming, most of the events are recreational pastimes, think cornhole, biking, disc golf, and mini golf.
Elson even tried her hand at shot put and discus and behold, won a medal in the disc the first year she gave it a whirl, metaphorically speaking at least.
I don’t turn around and around. I just sit back and swing, Elson said. I thought you know, there aren’t that many in my age group so I’ll try.
The best thing about Senior Games to Elson is the sense of community and the sense of camaraderie.
I’ve made a lot of friends over the years through Senior Games, she said.
A welcome return
The Senior Games were canceled last year due to COVID. This year, the events will be held completely outdoors, with masks and social distance to ensure they can take place safely.
For Ron Clauser, the return of Senior Games after the break of the year is a symbolic milestone.
This is a great example of a transition as a community from what we experienced last year, Clauser said. It is a sign that we are emerging and moving forward after a year of pandemic.
Haywood County has a special claim to fame as the birthplace of the Senior Games. North Carolina was the first state in the country to host Senior Games, and Haywood was one of only three counties in the state to participate in the pilot year.
Now they are held in every state in the country, but they literally started here, said Bruce Johnson, a Haywood County Senior Game ambassador.
The Senior Games are coordinated by the Haywood County Recreation Department.
Ian Smith, the assistant director of Haywood County Rec, is more than ever looking forward to this year’s Senior Games as an opportunity for seniors who have spent the past year in seclusion. It’s an opportunity to relive a sense of community in a safe and supportive outdoor environment.
The Haywood County Senior Games are our biggest event of the year, but it wasn’t until last year that I realized how important it is to the community, Smith said. Last year’s absence from the Senior Games was difficult. We can’t wait to see everyone this year.
Smith personally watches the Senior Games throughout the year and cherishes the relationships he has built with participants, sponsors and the other local entities that serve as host venues and partners.
Community spirit
The games are grouped by age group in five-year increments, from 50 to 100+. There can be only three people in an age group for any given activity, which means that everyone gets medals.
You might come home with a medal you never expected just because you showed up, Clauser said.
Senior Games participants who do well enough locally advance to the state games in Raleigh, and a few from Haywood County invariably make it all the way to the citizens.
Lynn Milner was one of the Haywood cohorts who made the 2019 trip to Albuquerque for nationals after winning table tennis in both individual and state-level doubles.
Milner’s table tennis doubles comrade, Ruth Elson, also represented Haywood at Shuffleboard Nationality and surprised herself more than anyone else by finishing third in the country for her age bracket. Bringing home state and national awards to Haywood County is certainly a novelty, but it’s the experience that counts.
Of course we have medals, but that’s not the main reason, Milner said. It’s to stay active, meet people and have fun. It also helps your mental health.
Milner eagerly anticipates the release of the Senior Games schedule every year, mapping out which events shell do.
I try to do as many as I can, she said. Some of her go-tos include badminton, basketball shooting, cornhole, horseshoes, mini golf, pickle, and shuffleboard. Table tennis is not happening this year as it is too difficult to hold outside.
Milner also does the football throw every year in honor of her father, who was a professional player for the Chicago Bears and a fixture in the Senior Games football throw in his day.
When my dad was doing Senior Games, I thought Oh, this is for old folks, but now of course I realize they weren’t old, Milner laughed.
One of Clauser’s favorite events is the basketball shoot. Each player enters the field one at a time and takes 18 shots, three shots from six different marked locations and the number of baskets is counted.
There’s just enough competitive spirit to keep things going, but for the most part, players encourage each other.
Silver Arts expo
An addition to the Senior Games, The Silver Arts is a showcase of arts and crafts endeavors, from stained glass and wood carving to quilting and jewelry making.
Johnson’s first foray into the Senior Games was through the Silver Arts after reading an article about it The mountaineer many years ago. For Johnson, who photographed as a retirement hobby, The Silver Arts provided a motivational outlet to showcase his work.
The entries are all on display and quite a few people come to see them, Johnson said.
This year, however, the Silver Arts submissions will be showcased online through the Haywood Recs Facebook page and the county website, not quite the same thing, but a precautionary measure from COVID. The Silver Arts also encompasses literary categories, from poetry to short stories, and performing arts, including song, dance, acting, instrumental and line dancing.
After his first encounter with the Silver Arts, Johnson was soon addicted to all things Senior Games, participating in events from bowling to horseshoes.
Once people get involved, they come every year, Johnson said, speaking from experience. A lot of people might think, Oh, I’m not good enough. But people should try, there isn’t much pressure and no one is judging you. It’s all for fun.