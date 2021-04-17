San Jose Sharks welcomes hockey fans to the SAP Center, with notable changes expected on match day

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) – Starting April 26, the San Jose Sharks will welcome fans back to the SAP Center, or as it is known to fans, the “Tank.” However, due to the ongoing pandemic, the game day experience will be different.

Sharks fan Tara Damon told ABC7 News after hearing the news, “I messaged three of my good friends and said, ‘Guys, we can go back!’ ‘

Damon understands that “going back” brings some big changes.

Sharks representatives explained that anyone two years of age and older must provide proof of completed vaccinations or a negative COVID-19 test.

If vaccinated, the last dose must be received at least two weeks before the day of the competition.

A press release detailing that the Sharks are partnering with Total Testing Solutions to provide ticketed fans a way to receive a free COVID-19 test 48-72 hours prior to the match they wish to attend.

The release offered the following direction:

Fans MUST pre-register to test and schedule an appointment, which will be available April 19.

Free PCR COVID-19 tests are available between 10am and 4pm at the SAP Center on non-Sharks home games. Fans must make an appointment with Total Testing Solutions and the test is valid for participation up to 72 hours prior to the game date they attend.

Fans can also receive a quick COVID-19 antigen test at the SAP Center on the day of the match without an appointment for a fee of $ 50 per test.

Fans who have received a negative PCR COVID-19 test result from another healthcare provider, issued less than 72 hours prior to playtime, may take those records to SAP Center in lieu of other testing options.

Fans who have been vaccinated must provide valid documentation stating the name of the participant, the type of vaccine and the date of the last dose administered. An authorized vaccination card or vaccination documentation from a healthcare provider is accepted.

Additionally, digital tickets are sold in pods of two or four seats. Masks also muffle the normal game day cheer.

Still, Damon said the changes are worth it.

“Just being able to step back into a building with other people, with groups of people at a sporting event, is like enlightenment,” Damon added. “Like, it’s finally coming to the end of it all.”

Another important change is that people cannot eat or drink in their seats, or use cash to pay for those items.

The Sharks announced that they will create designated food and beverage outlets for all guests, in an effort to ensure a minimum distance of 6 feet between tables. Fans can expect to see this area in SAP Center’s North Club and Upper Mezzanine sections near sections 107 and 109.

In an effort to reduce interactions between people, all purchases have become a cashless experience.

The puck falls to fans in less than two weeks.

Sharks president Jonathan Becher said capacity limits allow about 500 fans in the SAP Center at a time.

“We start the first game, open up to the most regular season ticket holders and go through a seniority process,” Becher said of ticket sales. “Before we open it up to the general public.”

The changed experience does not affect the excitement for Michael Boyd-Merritt. He’s ready for the return of some fan favorites.

“The shark’s head is falling down, and kind of like that first intro track. I hear the Metallica track playing,” Boyd-Merritt described. “That first Sharks goal and hearing the goal song.”

Special moments that will return soon, only more at a social distance.

Fans told ABC7 News they understand that safety is of the utmost importance, especially during the ongoing pandemic.

“There’s a really good way to do that, and it sounds like the Sharks are doing the right way with testing and limiting some things,” said Boyd-Merritt. “While it’s different from the experience we used to have, it’s worth it just to go to the stands and see the team and cheer them on again.”

