Game 1 of Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres lives up to the hype

We can say this with confidence: Dodgers-Padres did not disappoint.

It was the most anticipated matchup in baseball this season, accumulated so much over the past six months that these games between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres couldn’t possibly live up to the hype.

And then the first match far exceeded expectations.

Friday night’s game, the first of 19 regular season games between two teams 120 miles away, felt like a post-season game in April, when every pitch matters and every move is closely watched. The Padres received approval to bring more fans into Petco Park on their way to this weekend series, and an audience of 15,250 provided a soundtrack of demolishing thunder sticks and “Beat LA!” chants that created palpable intensity for the duration of a heated back-and-forth match that ended in extra innings and lasted nearly five hours.

There were overwhelming home runs and head scratching errors. Surprising contributions and puzzling decisions. A fan running onto the field, a near-brawl and 17 different pitchers. Above all, there were dramatic swings, especially in the eighth and ninth, with the Padres evening the game, the Dodgers taking the lead and the Padres making it to their last out again.

The Dodgers eventually took off with a 12th inning of five runs that gave them an 11-6 victory and seven consecutive wins. Their first runs in that half inning came on a leadoff home run by Corey Seager. Their last? A flyout by David Price, a starter-turned-reliever, was caught by Joe Musgrove – who threw a no-hitter seven days earlier – and faced Jake Cronenworth, the second baseman who was used for relief.

“It was like a playoff game,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. “Really.”

Corey Seager’s two-run home run in the 12th inning gave the Dodgers the lead for good. Orlando Ramirez-USA Sports TODAY

Yes, Game 1 was all we wanted.

Here’s what else we learned:

Not just any series: Players almost never make too much of a regular season series, regardless of the opponent, because the season is too long to put too much into a match. It’s not healthy. And so Seager’s faint reaction when asked about confronting the Padres – “I think it’s just another division series. All division series are important.” – was predictable.

Then it was the fourth inning, and Padres manager Jayce Tingler called his No. 7 batter to skip two runners and pinch-hitting at No. 9. Then it was the seventh inning and both teams had committed five errors combined. Then it was the eighth inning of a tie, and Dodgers-manager Dave Roberts asked Jansen to retire the side. Then it was the 10th, and Dodgers-reliever Dennis Santana went absolutely ballistic after getting out of trouble.

Machado by clenched teeth: Manny Machado, whose signing heralded a new era in San Diego two years ago, did everything for the Padres. He scored two basehits, stole two bases, made a great play on a hard grounder and played well in the ninth. Machado walked six pitches with two outs and no one against Dodgers-reliever Kenley Jansen, whose gear looked electric again and who appeared to be harboring some back pain while jogging to first base. He stole second base, advanced to third base on a wild pitch that didn’t stray too far and came around to score on Eric Hosmer’s game-tying single.

Padres manager Jayce Tingler said Machado had a tight lower back during the at bat, and then some discomfort in his shoulder after his stolen base. But he was determined to play through it. “I couldn’t take it out,” Tingler said.

The Absurd Depth of the Dodgers: One night when the Dodgers were without three everyday players – including Cody Bellinger, who was diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his left fibula – it was Luke Raley and Zach McKinstry who came forward. Raley crushed his first homerun in the fifth, a 434-foot shot that evened the game to 1. McKinstry, who came in with a .974 OPS, drove runs in the eighth and 12th.

The 2016 concept turns out to be an epic one for the Dodgers. Will Smith is already one of the best catchers in the game. Gavin Lux is a budding superstar. Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin were two of the game’s top rookies last season. McKinstry has been a revelation. And Raley may be on his way.

Tatis’ up-and-down return: There were many questions surrounding Fernando Tatis Jr.’s left shoulder health. on the way to this series. He had only had a subluxation 10 days earlier, his third problem with that shoulder in the span of 23 days. And there were concerns about whether he would make it through a full season and whether this could affect him as a player, especially with his mechanics at the record.

Play 0:19 Fernando Tatis Jr. hits a solo-homerun in the bottom of the fifth to put San Diego ahead.

His return was both worrying and optimism. Optimism came on a 410-foot homerun to midfield from Walker Buehler, who saw Tatis keep both hands on the bat in his sequel, an adjustment the Padres would like him to make in an effort to keep his shoulder. . The concern came defensively, with two errors – a throwing error to second base in the sixth and a failed double play ball in the 12th – to give him seven in six games.

No longer inaudible: Dodgers-reliever Corey Knebel and Padres-pitcher Mark Melancon combined for one hit, one walk, 12 strikeouts and zero runs in 11 1/3 innings en route to this series, then both were hit in the late innings.

When Padres rightfielder Wil Myers came to bat in the bottom of the eighth, with one on and one out, and the Padres trailing by two runs, the opponents were 0-for-12 with six strikeouts in at-bats that ended with Knebel’s curveball. But Myers got one over the plate and singled to right-center, then Jurickson Profar got one in the outside half and tied the left-field line.

Jurickson Profar’s game-tying double down the left field line could only hold back a Dodgers victory for so long. Matt Thomas / San Diego Padres / Getty Images

When Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner came to bat in the top of the ninth, his opponent went 1-for-13 when he faced two batters against Melancon. But Turner, who stated in spring practice that Dodgers-Padres games would feel like “19 World Series games,” got a 2-2 cutter across the plate and moved it to midfield, giving the Dodgers their second lead from the game. evening.

“That was a very good game,” said Price, who threw the last two innings and worked out a difficult situation in the 11th. “Neither team wanted to lose that game.”