Enough to look forward to at the Scottish Cup draws

53 Scottish clubs will play two men’s national cup competitions this season, the Scottish Cup and the Challenge Cup, the draws which was announced by Cricket Scotland on Wednesday.

This is a welcome return after the cancellation of almost all domestic cricket in Scotland last year. While the continuation of the pandemic leaves question marks, there are some delectable first-round games of both competitions, to be played on May 23 and May 30 respectively.

No less than six of the 15 first-round games in the Scottish Cup pit teams from the Eastern and Western Premier Leagues against each other, with 2019 winners Heriots at home against Western rivals and three-time winner Ferguslie. There’s even a Glasgow Southside derby between Poloc and Clydesdale to look forward to, while Stewarts Melville will travel north to face another Eastern Premier League side at Arbroath United. Other all-top flight encounters see EPL champions Forfarshire head out to Stirling County, record Carlton Greenock and Corstorphine Langside play.

Some top teams face a less challenging start, at least on paper: Grange, who has won the cup more times than any other club, will take on Edinburgh CC from the Eastern First Division and West of Scotland is off to Irvine, while Watsonians go to Paisley against Kelburne and Uddingston have a potentially tough game away to Renfrew.

Two parties from the Strathmore and Perthshire Union, Perth Doocot and Falkland, are headed for East Kilbride and Stoneywood Dyce respectively, while Meigle has a bye in the first round and will be away to the winners of the Stirling County and Forfarshire clash in the second round. . In the remaining matches Marchmont is home to Ayr, Edinburgh Academicals travel to Drumpellier and Aberdeenshire for a long journey to Borders club Gala.

Scotland’s national players will welcome a return to domestic action after a year of disruption from the pandemic

In the Challenge Cup, there are only six draws in the first round, with ten participants getting a bye for the next round.

Premier Leagues are excluded from this competition, but clubs with a long and distinguished history still play a part in the draw, none more so than Stenhousemuir, two Scottish Cup winner, who will be at home against Aberdeen GSFP.

Long-time dominant in the Union that still bears their name, Strathmore will face Glenrothes, while Kinross-shire (with three ash) will take on Comrie.

In the other first round, Helensburgh will play to meet Dunfermline and Carnegie, Gordonians will be at home against Morton, and Leith will be entertaining North of Scotland League side Huntly. Two couples will play their first match in Round 2: Linlithgow will be at home against Dundee HSFP and Hillhead will meet Milngavie.

The winners of the first round are lurking: Glasgow Academicals, Galloway, Bon Accord, Livingston, Kelso and Northern Counties.

It’s all a fascinating prospect, if only the pandemic can be controlled enough to make it happen.

