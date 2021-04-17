Tiger Soccer Returns to the Liberty Bowl FOX13 News Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It took a long time, but the sound of cheers and the smell of grills returned to the Liberty Bowl on Friday.

One of the guys previously said it had been nearly 500 days since we could be at the Liberty Bowl, Tigers football fan Venetia Smith said.

Tiger soccer concluded the spring training with the spring game Friday Night Stripes.

Every time we can get out of here, get some fresh air, we’ve been a little bit trapped trying to keep the kids and ourselves safe, DeAngelo Harris said. It’s just a good day to be a Memphis resident.

Memphis health officials hope this also marks the start of a weekend of vaccines coming into more arms.

Cars lined up along Tiger Lane for kickoff, waiting to be vaccinated. The first 500 people to win the game received a $ 10 voucher.

The first 2,500 people to get the chance on the Pipkin Building Friday got a $ 20 gift card to Walmart or Kroger.

Saturday is the same deal.

This is what we were aiming for, said FEMA spokesperson Darrell Habisch. We must stay ahead of this pandemic. We want to get back to where we can tailgating. We want to go back to where we enjoy football games, enjoy sports and each other.

Good football, good food and a good atmosphere. It was all back Friday in hopes of more to come.

I see they have the vaccine line and are going to try things to keep the community safe and all, Harris said. So everyone comes together as a city, unites, and does a good job of keeping this thing going.

