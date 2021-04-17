Sports
UFC Fight Night: Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum, Jeremy Stephens vs. Watch Drakkar Klose on ESPN
Robert Whittaker will take on Kelvin Gastelum on Saturday, April 17 (4/17/2021) in a middleweight headliner at UFC on ESPN 22 at the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Gastelum is broadcast on ESPN and can be streamed live fuboTV SlingESPN More and other live TV streaming services.
In the main draw, Whittaker (23-5-0), also known as The Reaper, will take on Gastelum (17-6-0), who took on short term after Paulo Costa had to withdraw due to an injury. Whittaker has won his last two fights since losing his middleweight title to Israel Adesanya at UFC 243, and a win on Saturday will get him closer to a chance for revenge.
Gastelum is 1-3 in his last four fights, but Ian Heinisch wins at UFC 258 and wants to make it a streak and add Whittaker to his list of defeated former UFC champions.
Whittaker, the No. 1 ranked middleweight contender, could have sat and waited for a title shot after Costa pulled out, but told us MMA fights he didn’t want to wait for the champion’s whims.
I want to fight, I want to get better, I want to make (money) and do my job, he said. I want to go in there and work. And yes, I have a lot of things on. I don’t want to waste time waiting. I hate that.
Themain battle cardstarts at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN Morewith the preliminary attacks at 7 p.m. ET. Full fight map below.
The co-main event is a lightweight fight between Jeremy Stephens (28-18-0) and Drakkar Klose (11-2-1). A confident Klose said BJPenn he’s already looking forward to falling back to featherweight after killing Stephens.
Here’s a look at themain mapfor Saturday, which airs on ESPN, ESPN Deportes andESPN More
- Middleweight: Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum
- Lightweight: Jeremy Stephens vs. Drakkar Klose
- Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Chase Sherman
- Middleweight: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Jacob Malkoun
- Lightweight: Luis Pea vs. Alexander Munoz
- Bantamweight: Ricardo Ramos vs. Bill Algeo
And this is the full line-up for the prelims, which also airs on ESPN, ESPN Deportes andESPN More
- Flyweight for Women: Tracy Cortez vs. Justine Kish
- Heavyweight: Alexander Romanov vs. Juan Espino
- Strawweight for Women: Jessica Penne vs. Lupita Godinez
- Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Bartosz Fabiski
- Women’s Bantamweight: Zarah Fairn Dos Santos vs. Josiane Nunes
- Bantamweight: Tony Gravely vs. Anthony Birchak
What is ESPN Plus?
ESPN Plus is a streaming serviceavailable from ESPN for $ 5.99 per month (you can cancel anytime, so if you want to sign up on Friday and then cancel on Sunday, you will only be charged for one month). ESPN Plus gives you access to select live games from professional and college sports.
Cable and satellite packages like Spectrum, Verizon, and DirecTV don’t give you access to ESPN Plus, so if you want to check out the fight card you’ll have to pay $ 5.99 or find a bar that puts the fight on. (Conversely, ESPN Plus does not give you access to ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU).
ESPN +can be accessed through the ESPN app on most devices, includingAmazon Fire Apple Android Chromecast PS4 Year Xbox One, and more.
What does ESPN Plus include?
ESPN Moreis an over-the-top streaming service for the sports fan who likes to watch many live sports such as college football and basketball, international basketball, international and Major League Soccer and MLB. It also has its own original TV shows. Your subscription also gives you access to the exclusive articles and content on ESPN Insider on the ESPN website.
A full schedule ofUFC coverage on ESPN Plus is available here
$ 5.99 per month or $ 59.99 per year. The subscription does not include access to certainpay per view events, such as UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal 2. Those events cost extra, but are still exclusive to theESPN + maintenance.
If you want to save on a lot of streaming content, you canDisney Plus bundleincludes subscriptions to Hulu ($ 5.99), ESPN Plus ($ 5.99) and Disney Plus ($ 7.99) for just $ 13.99 / month. You get virtually one of the services for free when you usesubscribe to all three
