Connect with us

Sports

Lancashire v Northants and more: county cricket, day three live! Sports

Avatar

Published

3 mins ago

on

By






6:09

And another! Alex Davies follows as Lancs lose two wickets in the first nine balls. 64-2.

Meanwhile, the king of the spider has heard a tribute of appreciation to Parky.

Shane Warne
(@ShaneWarne)

Wow ! Was that also his first ball of the summer? Hahahaha. I love it, congratulations mate and good cast. Spin to win @BuienRadarNL @MichaelVaughan https://t.co/N2uIox4RrU


April 17, 2021





6:07

Two balls later he is out of lbw. Lancs 64-1. And at The Oval, the game is slowed down by pigeon droppings.

Simon Wilde
(@swildecricket)

Short delay to the start of day three at the Oval due to what appears to be full length pigeon droppings. Removed by gloved member of ground crew. I’ve seen that kind of bowling on this ground many times, but never in real life


April 17, 2021





6:01

And a beautiful shot from Keaton Jennings at Sanderson to start the day, whizzing right past the still damp grass, straight to the rope. Incidentally, I mourn Keaton Jennings 2020 curls – the 2021 look is way too sassy.





05:55

Good morning from Old Trafford! The sun is shining and the players are just entering after their warm-up. I bought coffee from Old Trafford’s own Cafe Nero and it feels like spring. To remind you all of that all Championship games will be paused between 2.50 and 4.10 as a sign of respect for the funeral of Prince Philips.

Updated





17:29

Preamble

Good morning from Manchester where the sun likes to rise after Parky’s ball of the (new) century. Here is the man himself, pondering his day job,

It’s a lot of fun playing Championship cricket and putting on the Red Rose again. After seeing Simon Kerrigan bowling I knew I had a decent role to play and it was great to bowl a fair amount of overs.

On that ball
I was very frustrated after Kerrigan dabbled me a few and just thought I should fire it and really tried to rip it and luckily it paid off. There were decent foot holes there and I tried to bowl quite quickly. I know it’s doing the rounds on Twitter, but to produce that for the team is fantastic and I’m really happy. It’s nice to be trending on Twitter after the winter I’ve had, but it’s fun just playing cricket.

Around the site, expected a result at the Rose Bowl after Sam Northeast and Ian Holland ground salt into the wound opened by Mohammad Abbasss (un) credible 6-11 against Middlesex. Lancs are very much on top of it Northants, the Yorkies luckily slept against Knows Sussex out of their skin against Glamorgan, even stevens on Taunton and hundreds are waiting to be picked up by Pope and Foakes Surrey, and Hameed and Clarke at Trent Bridge as Notts stare at that rare beast victory.

The big question – can Durham really go ahead and beat the County Champions today, unbeaten at home for almost three years? Essex only 45 forward, only four wickets in hand. Nobody mentions Simon Harmer.

Lancashire Cricket
(@lancscricket)

Who has done better? @RTLNews @ mrjoshua1971

#RedRoseTogether pic.twitter.com/HwLQgwM9De


April 16, 2021

Updated



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: