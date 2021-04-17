Arkansas Spring Football Game: Watch and Listen, Notables





Published: Friday, April 16, 2021

WHEN Saturday, 2 p.m. TRUE Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville RADIO Razorback Sports Network can be accessed through local FM and AM affiliates, through the Arkansas Razorbacks Gameday app, through the TuneIn app, or at ArkansasRazorbacks.com. There may be blackouts. TELEVISION The scrimmage is streamed by SEC Network-Plus and can be accessed via WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app (provider login required). ANNOUNCERS John Schriffen (play-by-play), Andre Ware (color) and Tera Talmadge (side activity) WEATHER According to the National Weather Service, there is a 20% chance of showers in Fayetteville on Saturday. The high temperature will be 56 degrees. North winds can blow up to 15 mph. Remarkable Arkansas is playing a spring game on campus for the second time since 2016. The 2017 spring game of the Razorbacks was canceled due to thunderstorms; The 2018 game was played at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock due to construction work; and was canceled last year due to the covid-19 outbreak … Saturday’s format includes four 15-minute quarters and a 12-minute rest. Scoring will be traditional … This will be Arkansas’s first springtime game under sophomore head coach Sam Pittman … Fans planning to attend the scrimmage should reserve a free ticket through ArkansasRazorbacks.com.

