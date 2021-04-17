Connect with us

A great week to celebrate the earth and tennis | Columns

Next week will be a pretty big week in Rome and Floyd County. It’s Earth Week and it’s the week of the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s and women’s tennis championships at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.

The Earth Week events kick off on Tuesday with a 2:30 PM National Arbor Day celebration in Etowah Park. On Wednesday, Brian Roberts will lead a Get to Know Your Watershed event at Lock & Dam Park in the Nature Center near the Trading Post in the afternoon.

Thursday, actually Earth Day’s 51st anniversary, the Rome-Floyd Recycling Center on Lavender Drive offers guided tours from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday, the Rome Floyd ECO Center in Ridge Ferry Park will run special programming between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The week will end Saturday with a Celebrate Trail Day hike on the GE Trails in Garrard Park at 9:30 am. Darlington School science teacher Owen Kinney will lead the walk on the Bob and Peggy Moore Hiking Trail.

The TRED walk starts a summer-long series. Led by Rome-Floyd Senior Planner Brice Wood, the May 29 walk will take people through the River District in central Rome.

Training coach Millie Lockley will lead people down the Kingfisher Trail on June 26. Dr. Jimmy Douglas will lead a walk on the Mt. Berry Trail July 31.

Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful Director Emma Wells will lead the Aug. 28 hike along the Ridge Ferry Park Trail, while TRED leaders will take people on trails that crisscross Jackson Hill on Sept. 25.

It is really heartening to see people on the road in Rome every day. I try to walk at least twice a day and try to get in at least two miles on each walk.

By the way, a few weeks ago I said in this space that I was willing to make the first $ 100 donation to plant some trees and flowers to brighten up the path through Ridge Ferry Park. Since then, I had three members of the Rome Rotary Club saying they would match my $ 100, so we got $ 400 in the bank to make the trails a little more colorful in the future.

If you want to know more or make a pledge, give me a call or send me an email and I’ll make sure the City Tree Board gets back to you.

A lot of tennis comes to Rome

The ACC tennis championships start on Wednesday and last through Sunday.

This is going to be some of the best tennis the NCAA has to offer. Unfortunately, unless you have signed up to volunteer, the tournament will be closed to the general public for security reasons.

The women’s teams include undefeated No. 1 ranked North Carolina; FSU at No. 4; NC is at No. 5; Virginia at No. 11; Georgia Tech at number 14; and Duke at number 16.

On the men’s side, North Carolina checks in at No. 3, Virginia at No. 5, and Wake Forest at No. 10.

The Carolina men were undefeated for much of the season, but fell to both Virginia and Wake Forest in recent weeks to drop out of first place.

Don’t be fooled, the heels are very good. Two of their top players, Rinky Hijikata and Josh Peck, recently got injured and out of line. To be fair, I have not been able to find out the extent of their injuries or whether they expect to play in Rome. When they’re back in the lineup, UNC will be hard to beat.

There are a number of high-ranking individual players hitting the tennis courts in Rome next week.

On the women’s side, seven of the top 10 NCAA women play for ACC schools. Number 1 is Emma Navarro from Virginia, followed by Sara Daavettila from UNC at number 2.

Estela Perez-Somarriba of Miami, defending NCAA singles champion is No. 3. Anna Rogers of NC State is No. 5; Kenya Jones of Georgia Tech is No. 6; Natasha Subhash of the University of Virginia is No. 9; and Florida State University’s Giulia Pairone is ranked 10th this week.

On the men’s side, Virginias Carl Soderlund, a Swede in graduate school, is ranked number 5. Henri Squire of Wake Forest is number 11. Alexis Galarneu of NC State is number 19 this week.

It’s a great shame that the general public won’t be able to get to the event this year, although I can see people setting up lawn chairs along the fence and at least watching games on the six NCAA championship pitches closest to the parking lot.

In theory, college coaches are supposed to play their top athletes in order of their rankings during the six singles matches that make up the team match. Stacking the lineup is not always a guarantee that this will happen and coaches can rely on the lineup given to tournament leaders, but I am not familiar with anyone who ever changes the lineup as a result of such a profession.

That doesn’t mean it didn’t happen, I’m just not aware of it. It’s harder to get away from the top of the line-up than the bottom.

Either way, this is going to be a great week to be outside in Rome.

Say a good weather prayer. When it rains, some tennis matches may need to be moved to Atlanta or Chattanooga.

Associate Editor and business columnist Doug Walker is always on the lookout for news and tips about local businesses. To contact Doug, email him at [email protected] or call 706-290-5272.

