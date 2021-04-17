Prep boys hockey: Grand Rapids’ Peart named All-Area Player of the Year

The defeat robbed Peart of his performance in the state tournament, which is why he turned down junior hockey and returned to Grand Rapids for his senior season.

It was the last time I ever wore the Grand Rapids jersey, he said. I tried to stay on the rink as long as possible, knowing it would be the last time I walked away.

Although Peart didn’t realize his dream, that didn’t mean his effort went unnoticed. He has been called Mr. Field hockey and won the Reed Larson Award as Minnesota’s best defender.

The future St. Cloud State player is also the News Tribunes All-Area Player of the Year.





Peart led his team with 35 points on 11 goals and 24 assists, but his talents surpassed all statistics.

He controlled the game when we played against him, said Duluth East coach Mike Randolph. He is very difficult to defend and very balanced with the puck and control of his body. And he is very selfless. He was a level above everyone else, but you could tell he was a great teammate. It spoke volumes that he came back to play high school hockey, especially during a pandemic.

Peart played with the Fargo Force of the United States Hockey League for the season. He weighed in to stay in North Dakota until the Minnesota State High School League officially approved a winter season.

Looks like he made the right decision.

Look at what he earned by playing the best high school player in Minnesota and the best defender in Minnesota, which tells the players who are going to play juniors, Hey, you don’t have to play (right away), Easton Young said. junior defender of Grand Rapids. .

While Peart’s applause may seem endless, a common theme among teammates and those who coached him and against him is that the 5-foot-11, 180-pounder is dead quiet in pressure situations.

The balance he has on the ice and his ability to be two steps ahead of the game was remarkable, Thunderhawks coach Wade Chiodo said. His expectation is what sets him apart from many players. He’s literally a breakout performer on his own, and that’s because he’s got such a high hockey IQ and he’s poised when he’s got the puck.

Peart rarely got off the ice in crucial situations, something rival coaches envied.

He wasted little energy, Randolph said. He could play those minutes because of his hockey IQ. I would have done the same. He’s tired better than a lot of fresh guys.

Peart said he worked a lot with power skating coach Andy Shermoen, an assistant to the varsity, to develop his signature smooth stride.

The longer your steps are and the more powerful, I would say you save more energy than if they are short and jerky, Peart said.

That skating ability allowed Peart to gamble on taking the puck deep into the attacking zone and still be able to recover at the defensive end, something Young says he will have to learn next season, when he likely will. takes over the role of Pearts in the team.

The way he controls the game is very different from other players, Young said. It’s cool how he can go on the ice so smoothly and never lose the puck. It’s super impressive. The game revolved around him.

Grand Rapids set a record of 15-2-1, earning the best seed in 7AA. That last game, however, did not go as Peart had planned. Then Chiodo told him to keep his head high.

I just told him: Understand the footprint you made for this program in Grand Rapids and all the way to our youth hockey program. That footprint will last forever. And one day I know you’ll understand what I’m talking about, the coach said. I appreciate everything he’s done on and off the ice.

Weeks later, Peart can appreciate what he and his teammates have also achieved.

It was quite special to be called Mr. Hockey. There are so many good players in the state of Minnesota that I am very happy, he said. It was cool growing up with everyone (my teammates) and chasing a dream with them. We fell short, but I know we left a good footprint in Grand Rapids hockey. Hopefully next year’s team can finish what we started.