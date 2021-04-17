Emilia Romagna GP qualifying 2021: live stream, start time, TV channel, how to watch Formula 1 races

It is the battle for the second pole of the season formula 1 Racing returns to the airwaves with qualification for the Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna 2021The Formula 1 circuit is moving to Imola, Italy this weekend for the second race of the season. Max Verstappen from Red Bull Racing locked pole position for the Bahrain Grand Prix 2021 but eventually suffered a late loss Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes in the first race of the year, Meanwhile, the rest of the Formula 1 package will try to improve their starts, including Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo from McLaren Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel from Aston Martin Charles LeClerc and Carlos Sainz from Ferrari

The broadcast will be broadcast on TV via ESPN on Saturday.

Emilia Romagna qualifying 2021 (Formula 1 Racing)

Start time: 8 a.m. EST start time for the ESPN broadcast

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app, fuboTV, Sling

Complete Formula 1 Grand Prix schedule and results (All Times EST)

March 28 | Bahrain Grand Prix | Bahrain International Circuit | 11 hours | TV: ESPN2 | Live stream: fuboTV Winner: Lewis Hamilton

April 18 | Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna | Enzo and Dino Ferrari International Circuit | 9 hours | TV: ESPN2 | Winner: To be determined

May 2 | Portuguese Grand Prix | Algarve International Circuit | 10 hours | TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV Winner: To be determined

May 9 | Spanish Grand Prix | Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya | 9 hours | TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV Winner: To be determined

May 23 | Monaco Grand Prix | Circuit de Monaco | 9 hours | TV: ESPN2 | Live stream: fuboTV Winner: To be determined

June 6 | Azerbaijan Grand Prix | Baku City Circuit | 8 hours | TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV WInner: To be determined

June 13 | Canadian Grand Prix | Circuit Gilles Villeneuve | 2.00 pm | TV: ESPN2 | Live stream: fuboTV Winner: To be determined

June 27 | Grand Prix of France | Circuit Paul Ricard | 9 hours | TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV Winner: To be determined

July 4 | Austrian Grand Prix | Red Bull Ring | 9 hours | TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV Winner: To be determined

July 18 | British Grand Prix | Silverstone Circuit | 10 hours | TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV Winner: To be determined

August 1 | Hungarian Grand Prix | Hungaroring | 9 hours | TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV Winner: To be determined

August 29 | Belgian Grand Prix | Spa-Francorchamps circuit | 9 hours | TV: ESPN2 | Live stream: fuboTV Winner: To be determined

September 5 | Dutch Grand Prix | Circuit Zandvoort | 9 hours | TV: ESPN2 | Live stream: fuboTV Winner: To be determined

Sept. 12 | Italian Grand Prix | Monza National Circuit | 9 hours | TV: ESPN2 | Live stream: fuboTV To be determined

September 26 | Russian Grand Prix | Sochi Autodrom | 8 hours | TV: ESPN2 | Live stream: fuboTV Winner: To be determined

October 3 | Singapore Grand Prix | Marina Bay Street Circuit | 8 hours | TV: ESPN2 | Live stream: fuboTV Winner: To be determined

October 10 | Japanese Grand Prix | Suzuka International Race Track | 1 hour | TV: ESPN2 | Live stream: fuboTV Winner: To be determined

October 24 | United States Grand Prix | Circuit of the Americas | 15 hours | TV: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV Winner: To be determined

October 31 | Grand Prix of Mexico City | Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez | 15 hours | TV: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV To be determined

November 7 | Brazilian Grand Prix | Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace | Afternoon | TV: ESPN2 | Live stream: fuboTV Winer: To be determined

November 21 | Australian Grand Prix | Albert Park Circuit | 1 hour | TV: ESPNews | Live stream: fuboTV Winner: To be determined

December 5 | Saudi Arabia Grand Prix | Jeddah Street Circuit | 23 hours | TV: ESPN2 | Live stream: fuboTV Winner: To be determined

December 12 | Abu Dhabi Grand Prix | Yas Marina Circuit | 8 hours | TV: ESPN2 | Live stream: fuboTV Winner: To be determined

More coverage through the Associated Press

IMOLA, Italy (AP) Mercedes led both practices for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix when Red Bull went through a scorching day on Friday.

Red Bull was favored en route to Imola, but fortunes went in Mercedes’ favor as the reigning championship team drove a one-two in both practices, while the rival ended each session with just one driver.

Valtteri Bottas was fastest in both, overtaking Lewis Hamilton with just 0.010 seconds in the second practice and 0.041 in the first.

The weekend has started on a positive note, I am much happier with the balance of the car, Bottas said. The car feels better, we still have the same kind of problems as in Bahrain, but less so.

Still not perfect, but we’re only on event two out of 23 this season, so hopefully we’ll have time to fix it … We still don’t think we’re the fastest car and we really need to improve on that on Saturday.

Pierre Gasly, who briefly separated the two Mercedes drivers, was 0.078 slower than Bottas in the second practice.

It is the home race of his AlphaTauri teams, with its base in Faenza 15 kilometers from the track

The team worked really hard trying to understand what happened on the last race, where we were weak and how to adjust the setup, but the track has also come our way, Hamilton said.

We have a good pace, but we haven’t seen the best of Red Bull yet because they’ve had messy sessions. It will be interesting to see how fast they are tomorrow.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, who appears to be Hamilton’s biggest rival this season, had a problem with his car at the start of the second practice and his session ended abruptly after 10 minutes.

Looks like the driveshaft has given away. We were just trying to understand what happened, said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

We will also inspect all other parts. The curbs are pretty aggressive here, so we just have to understand what happened.

Verstappen had ridden in third place in the morning, 0.058 behind Bottas.

It was the latest in a long period of bad luck for the 23-year-old in Italy. Verstappen has never driven an F1 race in the country higher than fifth place and retired from all three events at Monza, Mugello and Imola last year.

I love Italy, the food is good and I enjoy being here, but the driving is not the happiest, said Verstappen. We just have to see what we can do better tomorrow.

Of course it would have been better to have the session, but I don’t think missing running in FP2 is the end of the world as we know what to do tomorrow. We just have to focus on ourselves and make sure we get the best out of our package.

Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez failed to finish morning practice after an incident with Esteban Ocon on the way to the Villeneuve chicane.

The left rear tire of Perez’s car was ripped off and Ocons Alpine’s front end suffered severe damage after the two got together.

This led to a temporary interruption of the session with about 22 minutes to go. The red flags came out again shortly after the end of the session when Nikita Mazepin pulled away and crashed into the barriers at the pit lane exit.

There were more red flags in the afternoon that brought the session to a premature end, about four minutes ahead of schedule, after Charles Leclerc crashed his Ferrari into the barriers.

The Ferrari drivers, Carlos Sainz and Leclerc, completed the top five in the second practice. There was less than a second between the first and the ninth.

Prior to qualifying, there will be a third and final training session on Saturday.

The Emilia-Romagna GP is the second race of the Formula 1 season. Hamilton won the opener in Bahrain last month, just before Verstappen after an exciting game.